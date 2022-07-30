Leeds taxi drivers unhappy with revised licence rules

www.bbc.com
Tyre Extinguishers: Activists deflate SUV tyres in Leeds in climate protest
Climate activists have deflated the tyres of dozens of SUVs parked in Leeds overnight. The Tyre Extinguishers group said it took action against 85 vehicles in the city "to combat the climate and nature crisis". The group left leaflets on windscreens telling owners their "gas guzzler kills" and "SUVs and...
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
Teenagers unfairly jailed over chat messages, says MP Lucy Powell
Four teenagers should not have been jailed for eight years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, a Labour MP says. The young men were convicted over social media messages discussing revenge attacks, sent three days after the death of a friend. In a letter to the justice secretary, Lucy...
Lilia Valutyte: Man charged with murdering girl, 9
A man has been charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. She had reportedly been playing hula hoop with her younger sister in the street before...
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
Archie Battersbee: Mum says life support could end on Wednesday
Archie Battersbee's life support will start to be withdrawn on Wednesday morning, his mother has said. The family's appeal against the decision to end his treatment was refused by the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday. Hollie Dance said her son's treatment would end unless an application was made to the...
Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months. Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught. Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus...
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers
Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
Weston-super-Mare: parent concern after park arson attacks
Parents have said they are concerned for children's safety after a series of deliberate fires in parks. Firefighters were called to a blaze at Ashcombe Park, in Weston-super-Mare, at 15:38 BST on Monday, where crews found about 200m of grass on fire. Resident Katie Gale said: "My son came out...
Heronby: New village would provide up to 3,800 homes
A new village providing up to 3,800 homes could be built in North Yorkshire. The Heronby site, between York and Selby, has been chosen as the preferred location as part of plans for the future of the district. The new village is part of Selby Council's Local Plan, setting out...
Eco-friendly coffin claims banned by advertising watchdog
Two funeral providers have been banned from repeating claims about eco-friendly funeral packages by the UK's advertising watchdog. Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son had advertised "green" funeral packages. They misleadingly suggested that the MDF coffins and funeral plans being offered were more eco-friendly than alternatives, the Advertising Standards...
Significantly improved pay offer needed, says union
Only a "significantly improved" pay offer will stop thousands of Scotland's council workers going on strike, a union has warned. Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres voted to strike after rejecting a 2% pay offer. The Scottish government and local authority body Cosla will meet later to...
Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked
Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
