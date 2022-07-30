ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Danville police seeking information on a murder and wounding early Saturday

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune Special Report
WSLS

Danville police investigate early morning homicide

DANVILLE,Va. – Danville police said at approximately 3:48 Saturday morning, investigators went to the 700 block of Stokes Street for calls of a person being shot. Officers found 19-year-old Danville native Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and taken to SOVAH Danville Emergency Room where he was later died.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Former administrator files assault, battery charge

Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has filed an assault and battery charge against the manager of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Pittsylvania County General District Court. The incident involved Smitherman losing his hat. To read more, pick up a copy of the Chatham Star-Tribune on Wednesday.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
