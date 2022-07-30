Danville police seeking information on a murder and wounding early Saturday

www.chathamstartribune.com
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after Roanoke fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave. SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. A family was inside the home at the time. The fire was in the kitchen, and a cause is yet to be...
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man arrested for robbery, accused of having stolen gun
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Reidsville Police responded to an armed robbery in progress Sunday. Officers said the robbery was taking place on the 700 block of South Scales Street. Julio Remone Mickel, 36, of was arrested and charged with:. Robbery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm by...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
wfxrtv.com
Man, two dogs dead from NW Roanoke shooting; person in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a man and two dogs are dead after being shot in a northwest Roanoke home on Saturday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Road NW.
Greensboro man killed in crash on West Wendover Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 20-year-old was killed in a crash on West Wendover Avenue on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 12:52 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue when they were told someone was injured in a crash. Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro, was […]
5 arrested after shots fired in Greensboro at Arizona Pete’s, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
WSLS
Danville police investigate early morning homicide
DANVILLE,Va. – Danville police said at approximately 3:48 Saturday morning, investigators went to the 700 block of Stokes Street for calls of a person being shot. Officers found 19-year-old Danville native Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and taken to SOVAH Danville Emergency Room where he was later died.
WXII 12
Rockingham County: Million-dollar bond issued in armed robbery, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A convicted felon was arrested in an armed robbery, officers said. On Sunday, Reidsville officers responded to the 700 block of South Scales Street regarding an armed robbery in progress. At the scene, officers located and arrested one person. Julio Remone Mickel was identified as the...
chathamstartribune.com
Former administrator files assault, battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has filed an assault and battery charge against the manager of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Pittsylvania County General District Court. The incident involved Smitherman losing his hat. To read more, pick up a copy of the Chatham Star-Tribune on Wednesday.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina. Police responded to...
WXII 12
Alamance County deputies searching for suspect responsible for shooting at Village Mobile Home Park
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a shooting at the Village Mobile Home Park. Leaders with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office shared a press release on Sunday night and asked for the public's help. They said someone or some people did...
A fight in Winston-Salem Sunday morning leads to a shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Sampans Chinese Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway. At the time of the incident, police said the restaurant was closed but there was...
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting leaves victim with serious injury Monday morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday in Greensboro. It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of Kingsport Road, near Bristol Road. Officers responded and found a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
WXII 12
Burlington man shot shortly after altercation, taken to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man is recovering from injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning. According to a news release, just before 6 a.m. Burlington police, fire, and Alamance County EMS were called to the 700 block of Ross Street regarding the shooting. When they arrived, police officers found...
Danville Police offer support for community while investigating deadly shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday afternoon, members of the Danville Police Department hosted a H.E.A.R.T. walk to show their support for the community after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex led to a man’s death. H.E.A.R.T. stands for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma, which police are trying to promote in Danville following […]
Woman arrested in AR-15 armed robbery in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery involving an AR-15 rifle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On July 20, police came to Parker’s Stop and Shop on 4257 Reidsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at the business. Employees told responding officers […]
