Metro line between St James and Tynemouth reopens

Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked
Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
Southampton's St Mary's Leisure Centre reopens after campaign
A city sports centre has reopened following a campaign to save it by residents. St Mary's Leisure Centre in Southampton closed at the end of last year despite protests. Southampton City Council had claimed it was unviable and needed £1.5m worth of repairs, as well as £148,000 each year to keep it running.
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
Tyre Extinguishers: Activists deflate SUV tyres in Leeds in climate protest
Climate activists have deflated the tyres of dozens of SUVs parked in Leeds overnight. The Tyre Extinguishers group said it took action against 85 vehicles in the city "to combat the climate and nature crisis". The group left leaflets on windscreens telling owners their "gas guzzler kills" and "SUVs and...
