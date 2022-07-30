ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Florida Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Poinciana early Saturday morning

positivelyosceola.com
 3 days ago
click orlando

Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
fox13news.com

Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
LAKELAND, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Man shot and killed in Apopka in dispute between acquaintances

Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting yesterday morning that resulted in the death of a man involved in a dispute with a person he knew. According to the statement released by the APD, at approximately 10:10 am the APD received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of South Robinson Avenue near an auto body shop in Apopka. According to preliminary information, there was an argument between persons known to each other. During the dispute, a 42-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.
APOPKA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
click orlando

1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...

