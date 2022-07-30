Florida Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Poinciana early Saturday morning

www.positivelyosceola.com
KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK
KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
Choose this Hotel Near Disney World and Give Back Through Education of LocalsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Orlando, FL
Related
positivelyosceola.com
Pickup truck fatally strikes bicyclist on Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud Early Saturday, FHP says
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning on Kissimmee Park Road just east of the intersection of Lake Tohopekaliga Rd. in St. Cloud, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to FHP’s news release, the bicyclist traveling eastbound on Kissimmee Park Road on the right side of...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision on Interstate 4
An Apopka man avoided injury when a Chevy Suburban crashed into the back of his tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County this morning as he sat still in traffic. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the Suburban driver.
click orlando
Pedestrian standing on street hit, killed by car in Sumter County, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was killed when a car struck him Monday morning in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fatal collision happened around 5 a.m. on U.S. 441, north of Bella Cruz Drive. The...
click orlando
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
click orlando
Reward offered to help find whoever shot, killed man in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found shot in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning. Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:
click orlando
Person standing in Poinciana on-ramp dead after multiple vehicle strikes, troopers say
POINCIANA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for tips in a fatal crash investigation that began early Saturday after a person standing in an Osceola County on-ramp was struck by at least two vehicles, the second of which drove away. The initial crash happened at 5:41 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakeland man dies after being struck by a car that was hit by a teen driver
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was killed after being struck by a car that had just been hit by a 16-year-old driver on Friday. According to a release from the Lakeland Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Police said […]
Lakeland Man Killed On South Crystal Lake Drive When Two Cars Collide, Striking The Pedestrian
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue in Lakeland. Prior to the crash, a 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on South Crystal
theapopkavoice.com
Man shot and killed in Apopka in dispute between acquaintances
Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting yesterday morning that resulted in the death of a man involved in a dispute with a person he knew. According to the statement released by the APD, at approximately 10:10 am the APD received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of South Robinson Avenue near an auto body shop in Apopka. According to preliminary information, there was an argument between persons known to each other. During the dispute, a 42-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.
click orlando
‘He’s dead now:’ Man fatally shoots father in Winter Haven garage, calls 911, deputies say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after fatally shooting his father in their Winter Haven home and then calling 911 to report it, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Kyle Raemisch is facing a first-degree murder charge after confessing on July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on
Dade City Man Killed Attempting To Attach Tow Chain To Two Pickup Trucks
DADE CITY, Fla. – A 74-year-old Dade City man was killed attempting to hook a tow chain to a pickup truck on Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was stopped directly in front of another pickup truck in the driveway of 30630
Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
Pasco man run over, killed by his own truck, FHP says
A 74-year-old Dade City man died Thursday after he was run over by his own pickup truck as it was being towed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
villages-news.com
Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
click orlando
1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...
Comments / 0