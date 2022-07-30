Tamworth misses out on piggyback world record

www.bbc.com
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
Lizelle Lee: Batter felt forced out of South Africa 'because of my weight'
Former South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has revealed that failing a weight test was a significant factor in her decision to retire from international cricket. The 30-year-old abruptly stepped down last month in the middle of a tour of England, missing one-day international and Twenty20 fixtures in the series after featuring in the sole Test.
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
UFC: British heavyweight Tom Aspinall confirms knee injury will need surgery
Tom Aspinall will have knee surgery this week after suffering a freak accident at UFC London last month. The English heavyweight, 29, lasted just 15 seconds of the first round against American Curtis Blaydes after injuring his knee. Aspinall left the octagon on a stretcher and confirmed on Twitter on...
Sailor survives for 16 hours in capsized boat off Spain
A 62-year-old Frenchman survived for 16 hours in an air bubble inside his capsized sailing boat in the Atlantic Ocean before being rescued by Spanish coastguard divers in what they described as an operation “verging on the impossible”. The 12-metre (40ft) Jeanne Solo Sailor sent out a distress...
Weightlifter Dave Walsh with MS using sport to cope with depression
A weightlifter with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) says he turned to sport to cope with his depression. Dave Walsh started competing in able-bodied Strongman events after leaving the Army in 2010, and was diagnosed with the condition in 2014. The father-of-three now takes part in disabled events and won World's Strongest...
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
Tyre Extinguishers: Activists deflate SUV tyres in Leeds in climate protest
Climate activists have deflated the tyres of dozens of SUVs parked in Leeds overnight. The Tyre Extinguishers group said it took action against 85 vehicles in the city "to combat the climate and nature crisis". The group left leaflets on windscreens telling owners their "gas guzzler kills" and "SUVs and...
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
Snorkeler suffers 'suspected shark bite'
A snorkeler has suffered a leg injury after reportedly being bitten by a blue shark off the coast of Cornwall. The incident is believed to have happened during an organised trip at lunchtime on Thursday 28 July. A Maritime Coastguard Agency spokesperson said a coastguard team went to Penzance Harbour...
Safe to swim in sea, says expert after suspected shark attack
Sea swimmers should not be deterred from having a dip, an expert has said after a suspected shark attack off the Cornwall coast. Marine biologist Hannah Rudd said the incident during a snorkeling trip was an "incredibly rare event". Organisers Blue Shark Snorkel said a person was injured on a...
Eco-friendly coffin claims banned by advertising watchdog
Two funeral providers have been banned from repeating claims about eco-friendly funeral packages by the UK's advertising watchdog. Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son had advertised "green" funeral packages. They misleadingly suggested that the MDF coffins and funeral plans being offered were more eco-friendly than alternatives, the Advertising Standards...
Heronby: New village would provide up to 3,800 homes
A new village providing up to 3,800 homes could be built in North Yorkshire. The Heronby site, between York and Selby, has been chosen as the preferred location as part of plans for the future of the district. The new village is part of Selby Council's Local Plan, setting out...
