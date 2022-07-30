ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Patrick Mahomes Shows Love For Texas Tech Women's Basketball NIL Deal

By Timm Hamm
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHbQ4_0gyoncaU00

It's the largest NIL deal of its kind ever for a women's basketball team.

The largest NIL deal of its kind belongs to the Texas Tech Red Raiders women's basketball team for the 2022-2023 season.

On Thursday, the program agreed to a deal with Level 13 that will pay $25,000 to every Lady Raider on the roster, and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed some love on Twitter.

“We are proud to announce that Level 13 Agency has committed $25,000.00 per Lady Raider in the Women’s Basketball Locker Room! We see you, we hear you, and we support you, ladies!” Level 13 said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders aren't the first Tech program to receive such a deal .

Early in July, the Texas Tech football team - Mahomes' old stomping grounds - received a similar deal. Every player on the roster will receive $25,000 from another NIL organization, MatadorClub.

Level 13, who is based in Lubbock, evened things out for the Lady Raiders.

A video was shared on social media by KAMC's Mason Horodyski that showed the elation of the players at the moment they were told about the deal .

This is most likely just the beginning as NIL deals continue to emerge and make headlines around the world of student-athletes. But this one is noteworthy, as it could start a trend of more significant developments for women's college athletics in the coming months.

