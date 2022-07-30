Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Back in action Saturday

www.cbssports.com
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Won't start Wednesday
Bello has been scratched from his scheduled start for Wednesday's game against the Astros, with Rich Hill (knee) now in line to get the starting nod for Boston, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Boston reinstated Hill from the 15-day injured list Monday, but the Red Sox didn't immediately...
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in bench role
Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals. Garcia went 3-for-7 with two runs and an RBI while picking up starts at second and third base over the past two contests, but he'll head back to the bench Tuesday. He still looks to be behind Josh Harrison in the pecking order at second base and behind Yoan Moncada at third base.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to St. Louis
Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Montgomery had been a fixture in the Yankees' rotation, but the team decided to part with him to add another piece in the outfield. Montgomery will bolster a St. Louis rotation that has been hit by injuries, and his numbers could be even better moving from the AL East to the NL Central.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Rangers' Jon Gray: Exits with injury
Gray was removed from Monday's game against the Orioles in the second inning with left side discomfort. Gray's injury forced him to leave Monday's outing after he threw just 48 pitches. It remains to be seen if he will be available to make what was set to be his second start of the week Saturday.
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Starting Wednesday
Beede will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The right-hander has worked exclusively out of the bullpen for the Giants and Pirates this year, but he'll step into the rotation Wednesday after Pittsburgh traded away Jose Quintana. Beede covered three innings during his last appearance Sunday, so he shouldn't be expected to have a full starting workload. It's unclear if Pittsburgh plans to keep him in the rotation or if he'll shift back to the bullpen after Wednesday's outing.
Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday
Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Likely to be optioned
Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Perhaps he's traded prior to Tuesday's deadline and remains in the big leagues with another organization, but either way, the 27-year-old will be off the Guardians' 26-man active roster, at least for the time being. Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) appears close to returning from the injured list for Cleveland.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Beneficiary of Mancini trade
Vavra will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He'll be picking up his third start in four games and his second in a row since the Orioles dealt Trey Mancini to the Astros on Monday. With Mancini out of the picture, the lefty-hitting Vavra looks like he might get a trial as a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. The 25-year-old doesn't bring much power or speed to the table, but he walked at a 13.9 percent clip and struck out only 17.3 percent of the time at Triple-A Norfolk this season while hitting .324.
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Removed from scheduled start
Bumgarner is no longer listed as the scheduled starter for Wednesday against Cleveland, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The Diamondbacks now list "TBA" for Wednesday's start, but there is no injury to Bumgarner. Arizona added Triple-A Reno pitcher Tommy Henry to its taxi squad, and Gilbert speculates he could get Wednesday's start. Henry, a left-hander like Bumgarner, has had few clunkers along the way in 2022 but overall has pitched well for Reno, posting a 3.83 ERA over 20 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: In line for more opportunity
Hampson went 0-for-3 Monday against the Padres. Hampson started in center field and hit ninth after Kris Bryant (foot) was scratched from the lineup. Bryant has since been placed on the injured list, which should open opportunity in the outfield for Hampson to earn more consistent playing time. Hampson's primary appeal comes from his speed, as he has six steals across 54 games this season.
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Sparse opportunity since activation
Torrens has logged just 12 plate appearances across six games since being activated from the injured list July 9. Torrens had started in three of the last four games before his placement on the IL due to a shoulder injury, but the Mariners have given Cal Raleigh the bulk of playing time behind the dish in recent weeks. Even the Mariners' current rash of injuries to other position players hasn't served to open up much opportunity at designated hitter for Torrens, who's carrying a .208/.262/.225 slash line over 42 games this season.
Twins' Jharel Cotton: DFA'd on Tuesday
The Twins designated Cotton for assignment Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It's very possible that Cotton, with a 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB in 35 innings of relief this season, generates some interest on waivers. Granted, he's pitched in mostly low-leverage situations, but a team needing bullpen help could certainly claim him.
