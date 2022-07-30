Funk Flex Issues Challenge to Juelz Santana: ‘Get Me a Song by Next Thursday’

www.complex.com
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Issues Brutal Response To Gillie Da Kid's 'Cow' Diss
Rick Ross has responded to Gillie Da Kid after he ridiculed his recent cow purchase. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 14), the MMG mogul subliminally fired back at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, claiming he spends more money on his cattle than Gillie does on his family.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Gives Update On Lil Wayne 'I Can't Feel My Face' Project Following Label Launch
Juelz Santana is still holding out hope that his long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face project with Lil Wayne will see the light of day. Fresh off the launch of his new record label of the same name, the Harlem rapper spoke with TMZ on Wednesday (July 13) and gave an update on the near-mythical mixtape.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro
There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. Today,...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
urbanbellemag.com
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine's 'Snitch' Reputation Has Cost Him Another Valuable Relationship
6ix9ine’s decision to become the federal government’s star witness in the case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods may have secured his freedom, but it cost him a boatload of valuable relationships. From 50 Cent to Bobby Shmurda, a laundry list of rappers and producers refuse to be affiliated with the infamous “snitch” — and Scott Storch is one of them.
Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout
Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Pose For Romantic Photo In Paris After Confirming Dating Rumors
Paris, France – After finally confirming the long-swirling dating rumors last month, Yung Miami and Diddy enjoyed a baecation in Paris this week. The City Girls rapper posted a slideshow serving looks on Instagram on Thursday (July 14), including a romantic photo of her holding hands with the Bad Boy boss.
HipHopDX.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend Mourns Rapper's Death Weeks After Losing Newborn Baby
Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). As the tributes continue to pour in from the Hip Hop community, Jay’s girlfriend took to Instagram following his death to remember the 24-year-old rapper. In her heartbreaking post, CaRena...
Tytyana Miller: The ‘Growing up Hip Hop’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
Actress and reality star Tytyana Miller appeared on WeTv’s Growing Up Hip Hop alongside her father, Master P. During her time on the show, the rapper's daughter publicly discussed her battle with mental health and substance abuse issues. Soon, many reality TV viewers applauded her vulnerability and the love she shared with her eight siblings.
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
