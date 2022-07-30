ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kate Bush on Stranger Things and Running Up That Hill Revamp

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
The Urban Menu
The Urban Menu
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsZ0p_0gyonGMc00

Surely you’ve noticed, the Internet is swept by Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, thanks to its feature in hit-series Stranger Things, topping the charts again, after 37 years.

Bush had a reputation for rarely allowing her songs to be licensed, but when the Duffer Brothers, who were in charge of creating Stranger Things, approached her about using one of their songs, she confessed to being a fan of the show and being happy about the song's intended use. “ It’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention,” Bush said of the
Stranger Things placement. “But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.” She added, “What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, have never heard of me and I love that. The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is… well, I think it’s very special.” Bush also made a remark on the way that Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers used the song as a recurring source of escape for the tomboy character Max. “I think they’ve put it in a really special place,” she said. “I was already familiar with the series. And I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way. You know, as a kind of Talisman for Max. I think it’s very touching.” Stranger Things - Running Up That Hill scene [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bV0RAcuG2Ao[/embed] Follow us on
Instagram and Facebook

The post Kate Bush on Stranger Things and Running Up That Hill Revamp appeared first on The Urban Menu .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Urban Menu

4 Songs That Made It To Court

Being original can be hard in a world which produces billions of art every day. Same goes for some of the most popular musicians, who were sued with the claims of copying others’ music. Here are some examples of the songs that ended up in court after the claims...
The Urban Menu

Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Covers

We had Songs That Made It To Cort, know we talk about songs that you didn’t know were covers. This amazing House song can be heard in clubs all around the world. But many don’t know that the original comes from Tracy Chapman, and the song dates back to 1988.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
The Urban Menu

Tips for Solo Travelers

First things first, preparing your travel itinerary ahead of time can help to reduce risks. Traveling alone can be a source of discomfort and insecurity for women especially, making it a real challenge!. Traveling alone, on the other hand, is not associated with loneliness, au contraire. It gives you the...
The Urban Menu

What to watch this weekend #12

God's Favorite Idiot Mini-series Genre: Comedy, Fantasy Rating: 5,6 IMDb Streaming on: Netflix  God's Favorite Idiot is a Netflix original apocalyptic workplace comedy series created and starring Ben Falcone. The series has 16 episodes, of which the first 8 have premiered on June 15, 2022. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g48NhGOUQbo[/embed] It is a comedy series about a guy who is struck by mystic lightning one afternoon after being chosen by God to spread messages of peace and love before the end of the world. His coworkers, especially his friend Amily, think this might be connected to God and when an angel informs Clark that he is to be God's messenger so he must stop the Apocalypse from occurring, their concerns are confirmed. This comedy series stars real-life spouses Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. Falcone and McCarthy make an excellent team in both their marriage and their careers, and they alone are one of the best reasons to give this mini-series a shot. Quirky and funny, it is a gem to watch.  Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post What to watch this weekend #12 appeared first on The Urban Menu.
The Urban Menu

Is The Rave Culture Actually A New-Age Hippie Counterculture?

Freedom, dancing, recreational drug use, and just simply- being yourself are a few of many characteristics today’s ravers share with the old generation of hippies.  It isn’t only the weird music and sleepless nights that connect these two- there are many similarities between today’s youth and the youth of the 70s. A Place To Be Yourself Dress up, get ready, and head to the nearest party in town- a classic Friday night for every raver. A similar experience has been shared with the youth of the 70s. Not only the “party lifestyle”- drugs, dancing, and enjoying music; but also the views and morals...
Page Six

Ioan Gruffudd obtains 3-year restraining order against Alice Evans: report

Ioan Gruffudd has reportedly been granted a three-year restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans – amid claims she harassed him and his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, on social media. “Ioan had no choice but to up his legal fight over Alice,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail in an article published Tuesday. “She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination. He hopes this will put an end to it.” Gruffudd, 48, was reportedly in attendance inside the Los Angeles court to witness the Domestic Violence Restraining Order granted, though Evans, 54, did not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Film Star#The Duffer Brothers
The Urban Menu

Frida Kahlo – A Feminist Icon

Frida Kahlo is probably the most well-known female artist in history. She strayed from the conventional depiction of female beauty in art to represent real-life situations and her own raw experiences. Frida spent her entire life in excruciating pain after a near-fatal bus accident when she was 18 years old....
UPI News

'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is a married man. TMZ reported Tuesday that Nava married his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, at a wedding Sunday in Las Vegas. Sources said Nava and Blua married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, then spent part of their night gambling at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino. The pair were reportedly joined by another couple.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Urban Menu

The Urban Menu

San Diego County, CA
2K+
Followers
183
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The urban menu explores everything you want to know see and read about because you are passionate about making a difference in your community; it is about finding your connection and it is about what culture influences our everyday life. A publication of culture, art, food, and conversation. YOUR CITY, YOUR PASSION, YOUR LIFE

 http://www.theurbanmenu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy