Kate Bush on Stranger Things and Running Up That Hill Revamp
Surely you’ve noticed, the Internet is swept by Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, thanks to its feature in hit-series Stranger Things, topping the charts again, after 37 years.Bush had a reputation for rarely allowing her songs to be licensed, but when the Duffer Brothers, who were in charge of creating Stranger Things, approached her about using one of their songs, she confessed to being a fan of the show and being happy about the song's intended use. “ It’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention,” Bush said of the Stranger Things placement. “But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.” She added, “What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, have never heard of me and I love that. The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is… well, I think it’s very special.” Bush also made a remark on the way that Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers used the song as a recurring source of escape for the tomboy character Max. “I think they’ve put it in a really special place,” she said. “I was already familiar with the series. And I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way. You know, as a kind of Talisman for Max. I think it’s very touching.” Stranger Things - Running Up That Hill scene [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bV0RAcuG2Ao[/embed] Follow us on Instagram and Facebook
The post Kate Bush on Stranger Things and Running Up That Hill Revamp appeared first on The Urban Menu .
Comments / 0