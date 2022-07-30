Kate Bush on Stranger Things and Running Up That Hill Revamp

God's Favorite Idiot Mini-series Genre: Comedy, Fantasy Rating: 5,6 IMDb Streaming on: Netflix God's Favorite Idiot is a Netflix original apocalyptic workplace comedy series created and starring Ben Falcone. The series has 16 episodes, of which the first 8 have premiered on June 15, 2022. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g48NhGOUQbo[/embed] It is a comedy series about a guy who is struck by mystic lightning one afternoon after being chosen by God to spread messages of peace and love before the end of the world. His coworkers, especially his friend Amily, think this might be connected to God and when an angel informs Clark that he is to be God's messenger so he must stop the Apocalypse from occurring, their concerns are confirmed. This comedy series stars real-life spouses Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. Falcone and McCarthy make an excellent team in both their marriage and their careers, and they alone are one of the best reasons to give this mini-series a shot. Quirky and funny, it is a gem to watch. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post What to watch this weekend #12 appeared first on The Urban Menu.

