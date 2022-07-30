Instagram Model, Gena Tew, Says AIDS Made Her Blind And Immobile

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s son needed ‘respiratory support’ after birth
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s son, Legendary, needed “respiratory support” after his birth. The couple’s baby was born with a “long crown” which was caused by a nuchal hand, or a hand by his ear, Tiesi revealed during an 11-minute birth video posted on Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
A 57-year-old TikToker with gray hair and 30 tattoos went viral for challenging the stereotypes placed on women in their fifties
Lonni Pike is known as "Gray Hair and Tattoos" on TikTok, where she has 1 million followers. Pike uses her platform to challenge the stereotype placed on women with tattoos in their fifties. Pike told Insider that people assume she's in a biker gang because of her ink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Baby Born With Four Arms And Four Legs Hailed As A ' Miracle Of Nature'.
A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
‘Beautiful’ mum, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night, as devastated family pay tribute to their ‘angel’
THE grieving family of a 'beautiful' mum has paid tribute to their 'angel' who died after falling out of bed at night. Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, Wales passed away after suffering a seizure following the fall on July 3. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital where the doctors found...
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair
Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
A bride whose hair turned gray when she was 16 is the star of a viral TikTok, and she hopes to help others embrace their natural beauty
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
Comments / 3