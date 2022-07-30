ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspirus Health offers robotic treatment options for fibroids

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Uterine fibroids are the most common noncancerous tumors in women of childbearing age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fibroid tumors can vary in size and be as small as an apple seed or as big as a grapefruit. Many are painful. Women with fibroids may experience heavy menstrual bleeding, painful menstrual cramping, frequent urination, pain during sex, an enlarged abdomen or complications during pregnancy and labor.

“Women in their 30s and 40s who are approaching menopause are at a higher risk for developing fibroids, especially if it runs in their family,” said Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, board certified OB/GYN at Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic.

If a woman’s mother had fibroids, her risk of having them is about three times higher than average. Other risk factors include being overweight and eating a lot of red meat.

Treatment for fibroids depends on a number of factors including the location or type of fibroid, the size of the tumor, the severity of symptoms and whether the patient plans to become pregnant in the future.

“We are finding great success treating fibroids robotically,” Schexnaydre said.

Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital was the first hospital in Wisconsin to offer a therapy that uses radiofrequency to treat uterine fibroids. The procedure, acessa laparascopic radiofrequency ablation, is minimally invasive and reduces the size of the fibroids while preserving the uterus.

“We can also perform da Vinci myomectomies, which is a great option for women who are struggling with some fertility issues caused by fibroids,” Schexnaydre said.

Myomectomy is a surgical technique in which the fibroid is removed and the uterus left intact, making it possible for the patient to become pregnant in the future.

“We are so fortunate to offer da Vinci and Acessa procedures in the Northwoods. Local women don’t have to travel three to four hours for these state-of-the-art therapies,” Schexnaydre said.

Aspirus offers several treatment options, so it is best to talk to your OB/GYN to find the one that is best for you.

