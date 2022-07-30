Pet Vet: AAHA Accreditation

www.wndu.com
Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards returns to Argos
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Education and awareness can go a long way in helping families who have a loved one with epilepsy. Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that can cause seizures, confusion and in rare cases, sudden death. It’s what took the life of Erin Edwards of Argos.
A look inside the expanded Apothica Teas
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One Niles business has only been open for a few years and has already expanded. Apothica Teas opened its doors in 2019, shortly before the pandemic. In just a few short years, the steampunk-themed tearoom has doubled in size after proprietors Shane and Laura Hollister took over the space next door.
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
'Coaches vs. Cancer' raises $400,000 for cancer research
Animal Sanctuary in Larwill rescues handicapped animals
Lopin' Along at The Farm Micro Sanctuary is a safe haven for 40 animals, including two goats in wheelchairs.
2nd Chance Pet: Kasa
(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!
‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ raises $400,000 at Blackthorn Golf Club
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey hosted the “Coaches vs. Cancer” golf event at Blackthorn Golf Club. The event raised $400,000 this year for cancer research, with most of that staying in Michiana, at the Harper Institute of Cancer on Notre Dame’s campus.
Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual community-building campaign promotes relationships between police and the community. On Tuesday, hundreds of community members came out to the South Bend Police Department to enjoy free food, games, and much more. The annual event happens on the first Tuesday of August. The department...
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
Picture Possibilities at the plaza presented by ADEC
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, ADEC invited the public to celebrate the end of their annual ‘Picture Possibilities’ fundraiser with a free community event. The event was held in Downtown Elkhart at the Civic Plaza, and featured food trucks, face painting,...
1 dead, 1 critically injured after kayak tips over in Hobart, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after their kayak tipped over Sunday night on a small lake in Hobart, Indiana.Around 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 center received a call for help after a witness saw two kayakers tip over about 200 feet from shore on Robinson Lake, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.A witness went into the water to try to help them as the two people struggled in the water, and was able to swim a 54-year-old woman back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.That woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Monday morning.Meantime, divers from the Lake County Dive team searched the water for the 19-year-old man who was in the kayak. His body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver around 9:10 p.m.While both kayakers had personal flotation devices with them, neither was wearing one at the time the kayak tipped over.IDNR conservation officers and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
abc57.com
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
Elkhart Walmart employee stabbed with machete; suspect arrested
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the Walmart located at 175 County 6 Road West in Elkhart just after 8:30 a.m. on reports of a knife attack in the parking lot. Officers arrived and found a male victim in his 30′s who was a Walmart employee. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Afghan Refugees make their way to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Library and United Religious Community holds an Afghanistan cultural awareness event. The event titled “get to know Afghanistan! The culture of our new Afghan neighbors,” was held at the South Bend Community Learning Center. Attendees had the chance to...
