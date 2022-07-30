ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is Saints' Winston the 'dark horse' in MVP race this year?

FOX Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Acl#Atlanta Falcons#Fox#Otas#Pro Bowl Wr#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage

Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure right now. After being accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, Watson came out and denied all of the allegations. Having said that, he has settled the vast majority of the lawsuits that were brought his way, and today, he was officially suspended for six games by the NFL.
NFL
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Can Patriots offense find success under Matt Patricia?

Matt Patricia will man the New England Patriots offensive ship this season, the team recently announced. But according to both Patricia and sources around the squad, though Patricia serves as the de facto captain of the crew, the offense will be steered by a number of faces within the team's regime.
NFL
FOX Sports

Dolphins lose first-round pick, owner suspended for Tom Brady tampering

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game best bet, profitable preseason trends

I am beyond thrilled to write this sentence: The NFL is back, with preseason starting on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 season. And if a game is played, money is to be made, even if it’s the preseason.
NFL
FOX Sports

Matt Patricia emerges as 'head engineer' for Pats offense | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Although Bill Belichick has kept the NFL in the dark about his choices for coordinators this season, it's clear that former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will be stepping up to the plate to call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots Offense. Nick Wright decides whether having a defensive coordinator in the drivers seat of the offense will be beneficial for the Patriots.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Are 49ers primed to dethrone Rams from NFC West perch?

Deebo Samuel has his money, and one of the biggest offseason questions for the San Francisco 49ers has been answered. It's a huge sigh of relief for the team, which faced fears of upsetting perhaps its best player and potentially losing him to one of its foes. Though the Deebo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy