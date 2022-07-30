One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating

www.wect.com
WECT
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
WECT
Officer given Life Saving Award for efforts during Chadbourn hotel fire
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Officer Johnathan Driggers, one of the first people on the scene of a fire at Budget Inn earlier this year, has been granted a Life Saving Award by the Town of Chadbourn. Per a Chadbourn Police Department release, Driggers pulled a man from the burning building...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WECT
Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper
BEAVERDAM, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit responded to a domestic call on July 31 at the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road, where Brandon Delane Nobles, 33, shot at the officers from a camper after they attempted to speak with him. North Carolina Highway Patrol,...
WECT
New filing in Wilmington crime lab lawsuit alleges culture of gender bias at WPD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest filing in a lawsuit filed by the former director of Wilmington’s troubled (and now defunct) crime lab accuses top brass, including the current chief of police, of harboring “long-simmering gender-based malice” against her that embodied a toxic “negative attitude toward women” in and beyond the Wilmington Police Department.
WECT
Former church youth counselor arrested at Wilmington airport, charged with indecent liberties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former church youth counselor was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime against a child. Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and booked under a $250,000 bond. According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, Croom also...
CBS News
38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington
Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning. The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area. The...
WECT
Southport PD ‘Cram a Cruiser’ school supply drive underway
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Southport Police Department kicked off their “Cram a Cruiser” school supply drive. Per their announcement, supplies can be dropped off on weekdays between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Southport Police Department at 1029 N. Howe St.
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
WECT
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth has been located and is safe as of Tuesday, July 2. On Monday, July 1, the BCSO released a missing person report for 33-year-old Mantooth.
WECT
Carolina Beach PD, Whiteville PD, Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Carolina Beach PD and Whiteville PD will be hosting events during the evening of Aug. 2 to celebrate National Night Out. All members of the community are welcome to come out to these free, family-friendly events.
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:. Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. Felony Obtaining Property by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend. At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a...
WECT
Portion of Hurst Drive to close for repaving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Aug. 3, a section of Hurst Drive will close to allow for paving operations, per UNCW release. The portion spans from the intersection with S. College Road to Hamilton Drive. During this time, one lane will remain open with flaggers on site to direct traffic....
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WECT
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tera Renee Thomas after conducting a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown on Thursday, July 28. Sheriffs found over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm on the property. Thomas was...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
