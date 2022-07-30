Harmony man killed after being struck by tractor-trailer

statesville.com
Related
fox46.com
Yard truck hits and kills Harmony man at poultry by-product processing plant
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harmony man was hit and killed by a yard truck Friday evening at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant in Iredell County, NC State Highway Patrol said. The deadly accident happened at 7:45 p.m. Friday. July 29, at a processing plant off...
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
WBTV
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 that left multiple lanes closed, Medic says. The crash took place sometime around 2 p.m. at I-77 northbound near Gilead Road. Lanes northbound at Exit 23 were closed but reopened around 3 p.m. Medic says one person...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Investigate Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian At Iredell County Poultry Plant
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road in Statesville. Troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. to investigate. Initial investigation reveals a tractor-trailer, also known as a yard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck
NCDOT is reporting all lanes are closed as of 2:40 p.m. and are expecting those lanes will remain closed until around 6:10 p.m.
MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man being sought in connection with July shooting
The Statesville Police Department has obtained warrants on a 30-year-old man in connection a shooting last month. Joshua Lynn Sylvester, of Statesville, is being sought for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These charges stemmed...
Gunshot wound victim found outside Harris Teeter in Steele Creek: Police
The 911 call came in at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, from the 13000 block of S Tryon Street.
WBTV
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
wfmynews2.com
Police respond to call about multiple car break-ins in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a suspicious person breaking in multiple cars in the area of Old Thomasville Road in Archdale Friday. Victims were able to give descriptions of what the suspect was wearing and a list of items that were taken...
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with one occupant firing at the other through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
Moped driver killed in crash on Caldwell County highway, troopers say
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man driving a moped was killed in a crash on a Caldwell County highway Wednesday night, troopers say. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called at 10:45 p.m. to Highway 321 near the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard. Troopers said...
MEDIC: 1 dead, another seriously hurt in crash on I-77 in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said. The crash happened on I-77 northbound before the Nations Ford Road exit after 1 a.m., according to officials. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said...
wvax.com
Albemarle Police apprehend attempted arson suspect after bow-and-arrow shots
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police and Fire have a suspect in custody in an attempted arson of a home in the 1700 block of Minor Drive, near Southwood… after the suspect reportedly shot at officers twice with a bow-and-arrow. Police and fire were called shortly before 10:30 Sunday night to a report of a brush fire and an attempted arson. When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into an occupied home, which the occupants tossed back out and put out the flames with an extinguisher.
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting leaves victim with serious injury Monday morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday in Greensboro. It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of Kingsport Road, near Bristol Road. Officers responded and found a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
wataugaonline.com
Arrest made in Greenway robbery & assault case
A man wanted for attempted robbery and assault on the Boone Greenway Trail has been arrested in Lincolnton. According to the Boone Police Department, on July 31st, 2022, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of Attempted Robbery, two counts of Assault, and one count of Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the Boone Greenway Trail on July 26th, 2022. In addition to the Robbery warrants, Perez had a probation post-release warrant and had also removed his electronic monitoring device.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba County Man Arrested For Opioid Trafficking
CATAWBA CO., N.C. — Deputies have arrested and charged a Catawba County man for trafficking in opioids. On Sunday, July 31st, investigators stopped a car traveling along Highway 16 South for a window tint violation. This car was being driven by 43-year-old Patrick Havens, according to a news release.
5 arrested after shots fired in Greensboro at Arizona Pete’s, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
Man struck by train in Rowan County, flown to hospital, officials say
LANDIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was severely injured when he was hit by a train in Rowan County late Wednesday night, according to the Landis Fire Department. Officials said crews were called to the 1400 block of Pinnacle Way around 11 p.m. for the injured man. The patient reportedly was able to […]
Comments / 3