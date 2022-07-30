Losh, Massingill, Fritz and Arcaro Win at Gas City

speedwaydigest.com
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
wrtv.com
Navy recruiter pulls mom, 2 kids out of sinking car in northern Indiana
VALPARAISO — In the United States Navy, sailors train so that they can be ready when their nation calls on them. For one local Indiana Navy Recruiter, the call to action came closer to home than usual. On July 25, Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Bobby Weaver was on...
boatlyfe.com
Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock
<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
Monticello woman dies in White County crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A 69-year-old Monticello woman is dead after a collision between two vehicles in White County early Monday. According to Indiana State Police, the deadly crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County, south of Brookston. Police said a 70-year-old man from […]
Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
nwindianabusiness.com
Gus Bock legacy continues
Third generation of Grill family preserves hardware store brand, makes plans for expansion. Occasionally, a customer shopping in one of the four Gus Bock Ace Hardware stores in Northwest Indiana and Lansing, Illinois, ask to talk to “the business owner Gus Bock.”. Bock died in 1974, yet his family...
WLFI.com
INDOT to close another local road
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 26 west of West Lafayette will be closed beginning in October. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will replace a culvert between North county roads 650 and 750 North. An unofficial local detour uses West County Road 350 North to bypass...
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7
Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
WISH-TV
ISP: 1 dies in 2-vehicle crash in White County
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman riding passenger in an SUV died Monday morning after being struck by the driver of a 2017 Dodge Durango, according to Indiana State Police. Monday just before 9:30 a.m., White County Sheriff’s Department and ISP responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East, police say. That’s about a mile southeast of the town of Brookston.
nwi.life
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
2 boaters missing after leaving East Chicago marina nearly a week ago
Two boaters have been missing since they left the marina in East Chicago, Indiana nearly a week ago.
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
WLFI.com
Police investigating fatal crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — White County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County on Monday. According to White County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:30 a.m., a 2020 Ford Edge stop at the intersection of County Road 100 East before continuing through the stop sign.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
max983.net
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe
A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
purdue.edu
3 bedroom in LAFAYETTE IN 47905 Rental
APS52527583 - Beautiful and well maintained. Open floor plan that is bright and cheery, eat in kitchen with pantry, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, patio doors that open to a private back yard. Great room and bedroom have vaulted ceilings, en-suite with private bath and walk in closet. Newer paint.newer carpet, newer vinyl, 2 car garage, laundry room.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood, Flossmoor police plan National Night Out festivities
Homewood's annual National Night Out celebration will have a new twist this year, a Hawaiian theme. In the village's weekly newsletter, officials said: "Aloha! Homewood Police Department is making this year’s National Night Out Hawaiian Night Out. Think 'Hawaii 5-O' meets Homewood PD," referring to the law enforcement drama that was on television from 1968 to 1980 and then in a reboot from 2010 to 2020. "We will have all the fun games and treats with a Hawaiian flare."
abc57.com
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
