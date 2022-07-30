ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Ready For Indianapolis Road Course

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

"We have struggled this year, but we have worked hard to get better. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was really good. I knew (Alex) Bowman was really good on the long runs, so I tried to get as much of a gap on him as I could. I knew the way our car was set up in traffic that it was not very good, and we were having some brake issues as well. The guys recovered very well. I was just frustrated because I knew we gave up stage points there as well. At the end of the day, stage points don't mean a damn thing — We are kissing the bricks!"
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Reddick Gives Chevrolet its 10th Consecutive NCS Road Course Win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 31, 2022) – The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competed on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick put his name in the record books as a first-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series (Road America; July 2022). Reddick backed up that performance this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, powering his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 across the bricks first, taking the checkered flag for the second time in his NCS career. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver is not only a back-to-back road course winner, but now just the sixth driver to become a repeat winner in the series this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Ford Performance#Sports#Menards Moen Ford
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Austin Cindric Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. He started on the front row, finished second, but that doesn't really explain the whole story, Austin. Take me through this day. AUSTIN CINDRIC: It's easy on paper, right? Oh, my gosh, I feel like we probably deserved 10th at best today. There was a few things I was good at but I needed the whole track to do it and I kind of struggled a bit, probably a little lower than my expectations were today, but those restarts, survival, holy crap. All I can say is "wow." There's no other sport, no other form of racing other than NASCAR that you're going to get that.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road; were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

NXS Race Recap: Indianapolis Road Course

AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Allmendinger ran away from the field, scoring his third Xfinity road course win of the year. “God I love this place! Indy baby let’s go!” Allmendinger said on his team radio after the race....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Nolen Racing's Hollingsworth Finishes Third in Gene Nolen Classic

The late Gene Nolen, a Little 500 Hall of Fame team owner based in Greenwood, Ind., dearly loved asphalt sprint car racing. He especially loved to field V6 Chevys against V8s in races at Anderson Speedway. Under his direction, his bright yellow Nolen Racing sprint and USAC Silver Crown cars became nationally recognized as cars that consistently contended for race victories and championships.
GREENWOOD, IN
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Harrison Burton Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. How did you get the third place today, your best career finish?. HARRISON BURTON: Yeah, we'll take it. Wouldn't have picked this weekend to get my best career finish so far. Just a lot of aggression on the last restarts and putting myself in good positions. At the end of the day, it was -- honestly we weren't doing our job at the start of the race. We kind of didn't execute well. I made a mistake, spun out, got into Custer there. Was kind of pretty upset midway through the race, and then just got our heads down, came in, got tires and started picking guys off and restarted in a good spot to kind of go get some more. It's just exciting.
Speedway Digest

Herbst Battles Back for Sixth at Indianapolis

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) began Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway third after a strong qualifying effort Friday afternoon. Herbst maintained his position in the top-five for the entirety of the first stage to earn six bonus points, and he restarted third for the second stage. While battling for position within the top-three, the Monster Energy driver was spun on lap 25 by Josh Berry of the No. 8 entry, sending Herbst to the back of the lead pack. Herbst’s Mustang sustained minimal damage, allowing him to power his way through the field over the remaining 37 laps to pick up his sixth-place result. It was his 13th top-10 of the season and his career best at Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Allmendinger Gets a Win at Indy

AJ Allmendinger won his 2nd race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday. He started from P1 and ended up P1. Alex Bowman and Jason Allgaier rounded out the podium for the Pennzoil 150. It looked to be a rocky start because by lap 4, 2 cars had already pitted and taken...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy