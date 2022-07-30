Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Ready For Indianapolis Road Course

speedwaydigest.com
Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway
"We have struggled this year, but we have worked hard to get better. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was really good. I knew (Alex) Bowman was really good on the long runs, so I tried to get as much of a gap on him as I could. I knew the way our car was set up in traffic that it was not very good, and we were having some brake issues as well. The guys recovered very well. I was just frustrated because I knew we gave up stage points there as well. At the end of the day, stage points don't mean a damn thing — We are kissing the bricks!"
NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Reddick Gives Chevrolet its 10th Consecutive NCS Road Course Win
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 31, 2022) – The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competed on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick put his name in the record books as a first-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series (Road America; July 2022). Reddick backed up that performance this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, powering his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 across the bricks first, taking the checkered flag for the second time in his NCS career. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver is not only a back-to-back road course winner, but now just the sixth driver to become a repeat winner in the series this season.
Transcript: Austin Cindric Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. He started on the front row, finished second, but that doesn't really explain the whole story, Austin. Take me through this day. AUSTIN CINDRIC: It's easy on paper, right? Oh, my gosh, I feel like we probably deserved 10th at best today. There was a few things I was good at but I needed the whole track to do it and I kind of struggled a bit, probably a little lower than my expectations were today, but those restarts, survival, holy crap. All I can say is "wow." There's no other sport, no other form of racing other than NASCAR that you're going to get that.
Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road; were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?
Tyler Reddick Gets Second Win of 2022 in Indianapolis
· Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back in NASCAR Cup Series road course wins, capturing his second NCS win of 2022 in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. · The win is Reddick’s second career victory in 96 NASCAR Cup Series starts.
Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. You were looking for a spot there at the end. What were you thinking, taking the access road and getting off course there?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Just trying not to be in the corners there in Turn 1. I thought we were four wide, and couldn't go any farther right, and decided to take the NASCAR access lane out there.
Transcript: Harrison Burton Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. How did you get the third place today, your best career finish?. HARRISON BURTON: Yeah, we'll take it. Wouldn't have picked this weekend to get my best career finish so far. Just a lot of aggression on the last restarts and putting myself in good positions. At the end of the day, it was -- honestly we weren't doing our job at the start of the race. We kind of didn't execute well. I made a mistake, spun out, got into Custer there. Was kind of pretty upset midway through the race, and then just got our heads down, came in, got tires and started picking guys off and restarted in a good spot to kind of go get some more. It's just exciting.
Verizon 200 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Transcript: Tyler Reddick - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 3Chi Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. You got your second victory of the 2022 season, second win on a road course, too. How good does it feel, and at Indy?. TYLER REDDICK: It feels pretty dang special, I'm...
