SUP Final Bosses Results (7/29): Violence Is Forever, Adam Priest, Billie Starkz, More In Action

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - Solo Sikoa is once again the king of the streets. Von Wagner previously got the drop on him and laid the fan-favorite out at a SmackDown taping. The two powerhouses clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Tuesday, and Sikoa emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash through the broadcast table. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Sikoa stated that anyone who wants to step up can come and get it.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO