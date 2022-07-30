SUP Final Bosses Results (7/29): Violence Is Forever, Adam Priest, Billie Starkz, More In Action

www.fightful.com
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/2): PAC Defends All-Atlantic Title; The Acclaimed And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/2) - KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) - The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price. - The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) - AEW All...
Matt Taven Wants To Win All The Tag Titles With Mike Bennett, Hopes To Prove They're An Elite Team
Matt Taven wants to win all of the gold with Mike Bennett. Taven and Bennett, collectively known as The OGK, reunited in ROH in 2020 and won the ROH World Tag Team Championship for the second time at Honor For All 2021. They later dropped the gold to The Briscoe Brothers at Final Battle, and they have been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and other companies ever since.
Report: Dana Warrior No Longer Working In Creative, Still Working Full-Time With WWE
An update on Dana Warrior in WWE. Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's widow has worked with WWE closely ever since her husband passing in 2014. Briefly, Dana Warrior worked as part of the WWE creative team. Now, a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that Dana has not been working for the company in a creative capacity in many months.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
Johnny Gargano On His Storyline With Ciampa: Things Worked Out For Us, We Made The Most Of It
Johnny Gargano says that the theme of his classic storyline with Tommaso Ciampa was things working out for the best. Gargano and Ciampa arrived in WWE NXT together. Initially, they enjoyed plenty of success as the DIY team before they became bitter rivals. They clashed in some unforgettable battles, including the climactic "One Final Beat" match in 2020.
Sarah Schreiber: Kevin Owens Is My Favorite Person To Work With On TV
Sarah Schreiber loves live television. As the head interviewer on WWE Raw, Sarah Schreiber gets more opportunities to be on live television than almost anybody else on the show. In a new interview with Fightful, Schreiber talked about doing more on TV and how she respects the performers more than anyone else.
Mick Foley Comments On The Possibility Of Doing One Last Match
Mick Foley wrestled his last singles match against Ric Flair in October 2010 on an episode of IMPACT. Though Foley had a short tag team match at JCW a year later and made an appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, he considers the bout against Flair to be his last match.
Becky Lynch Update, Mick Foley Reflects On Ric Flair's Last Match, Latest BTE | Fight Size
Here's our fight size update for Monday, August 1, 2022. - Becky Lynch was seen holding her shoulder after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that Becky suffered a separated shoulder and it is currently unclear how much time she will miss. As...
Finn Balor Was 'Deeply Hurt' He Was Left Off Both Nights Of WrestleMania
Finn Balor was the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, has headlined premium live events, and has been a featured performer in WWE and NXT since joining the company in 2014. Despite being a staple on television, Balor hasn't competed in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 34. The fact that WrestleMania has been two nights in front of a live audience the past two years has only made the hurt worse for Balor.
Seth Rollins Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' With Cody Rhodes, Wants To Get A Win Over Him
Seth Rollins doesn't think he's done with Cody Rhodes yet. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Rollins' mystery opponent. "The American Nightmare" then defeated Rollins at both WrestleMania Backlash and at Hell in a Cell. Before their third match, Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon, but he worked through the injury. He then had surgery the following week, and he is expected to miss the next several months.
Daniel Garcia: I've Been The MVP Of AEW Over The Past Year
Daniel Garcia picked up his first AEW victory on the August 10, 2021 episode of AEW Dark when he defeated Feugo Del Sol. Garcia had wrestled a handful of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to his match against Fuego, but that marked the first time his hand was raised.
Bryan Danielson Discusses Joining WWE Creative Team, Says He Loves Bruce Prichard
At the end of his tenure in WWE, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) had joined the creative team in a small capacity. Bryan admitted he didn't have a big say, he would just advocate for certain wrestlers, saying they are good and be on television. Speaking to Renee Paquette...
Solo Sikoa Regains His Crown, 'Melo Don't Miss, Axiom's Heroic Feat | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - Solo Sikoa is once again the king of the streets. Von Wagner previously got the drop on him and laid the fan-favorite out at a SmackDown taping. The two powerhouses clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Tuesday, and Sikoa emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash through the broadcast table. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Sikoa stated that anyone who wants to step up can come and get it.
Triple H takes Logan Paul through a WWE tour from Hulk Hogan to The Rock
For anyone not in the know about the world of pro-wrestling, or those whose obsession grows with every conversation, legendary WWE superstar turned executive VP, Triple H, joins the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast this week for some Wrestling 101.
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
