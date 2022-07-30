Petty GMS Event Preview: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

speedwaydigest.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway
"We have struggled this year, but we have worked hard to get better. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was really good. I knew (Alex) Bowman was really good on the long runs, so I tried to get as much of a gap on him as I could. I knew the way our car was set up in traffic that it was not very good, and we were having some brake issues as well. The guys recovered very well. I was just frustrated because I knew we gave up stage points there as well. At the end of the day, stage points don't mean a damn thing — We are kissing the bricks!"
Pole Sitter Reddick Works Overtime To Win Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Speed and composure helped Tyler Reddick win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick prevailed in overtime in the NASCAR Cup Series race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course after starting from the pole in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet. It was the fourth career Cup Series victory at IMS for Richard Childress Racing, which won the Brickyard 400 on the oval with Dale Earnhardt in 1995, Kevin Harvick in 2003 and Paul Menard in 2011.
CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes (FULL PACKAGE)
7th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO CAMARO ZL1. 13th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / GO-GURT CAMARO ZL1. 16th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1. 18th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES CAMARO ZL1. 19th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION...
NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Reddick Gives Chevrolet its 10th Consecutive NCS Road Course Win
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 31, 2022) – The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competed on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick put his name in the record books as a first-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series (Road America; July 2022). Reddick backed up that performance this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, powering his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 across the bricks first, taking the checkered flag for the second time in his NCS career. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver is not only a back-to-back road course winner, but now just the sixth driver to become a repeat winner in the series this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NXS Race Recap: Indianapolis Road Course
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Allmendinger ran away from the field, scoring his third Xfinity road course win of the year. “God I love this place! Indy baby let’s go!” Allmendinger said on his team radio after the race....
Transcript: Austin Cindric Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. He started on the front row, finished second, but that doesn't really explain the whole story, Austin. Take me through this day. AUSTIN CINDRIC: It's easy on paper, right? Oh, my gosh, I feel like we probably deserved 10th at best today. There was a few things I was good at but I needed the whole track to do it and I kind of struggled a bit, probably a little lower than my expectations were today, but those restarts, survival, holy crap. All I can say is "wow." There's no other sport, no other form of racing other than NASCAR that you're going to get that.
Tyler Reddick fashions convincing win in dramatic NASCAR Cup race at the Brickyard
The NASCAR Cup Series has a new road course conqueror. Tyler Reddick survived a wild overtime battle against Ross Chastain—who, as it turned out, was under penalty for finagling the first corner—to win Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series victory at the 2.439-mile,...
Transcript: Richard Childress & Randall Burnett - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
HE MODERATOR: We are joined by the team owner of the winning No. 8 car, Richard Childress. Richard, why don't you start us off and talk about how exciting it is to win here at Indianapolis for you guys. RICHARD CHILDRESS: Anytime you win at Indy, it's always great. This...
RELATED PEOPLE
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Indianapolis
No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Points Standings: 14th (-291) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang team waded through a chaotic finish to the end of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard to score a second-place finish, his second-consecutive top-10 finish in this event. Cindric – who has strong family ties to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – qualified second for the 82-lap event on Saturday morning. When the race began, he was struggling slightly with the rear of the No. 2 Mustang. Air pressure adjustments to the rear tires were successful in helping with the condition as Cindric did his best to maintain his position in the top 10, but throughout pit cycles he would find himself at the back end of the top 20. Late in the race, however, Cindric began to move back through the field, culminating with a strong move on the final restart of the day when he powered to the third position before crossing the finish line. After the race, the second-place finisher was penalized 30 seconds and Cindric was placed second in the final running order.
Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road; were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?
Herbst Battles Back for Sixth at Indianapolis
Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) began Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway third after a strong qualifying effort Friday afternoon. Herbst maintained his position in the top-five for the entirety of the first stage to earn six bonus points, and he restarted third for the second stage. While battling for position within the top-three, the Monster Energy driver was spun on lap 25 by Josh Berry of the No. 8 entry, sending Herbst to the back of the lead pack. Herbst’s Mustang sustained minimal damage, allowing him to power his way through the field over the remaining 37 laps to pick up his sixth-place result. It was his 13th top-10 of the season and his career best at Indianapolis.
Toyota Racing - NCS Indianapolis Post-Race Report
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Embrace Home Loans Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. Three top-10 finishes in a row and now a top-five on a road course. How did that happen?. “Luck. I don’t know where we stacked up – top-20 all day. I’ve made improvements on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. You were looking for a spot there at the end. What were you thinking, taking the access road and getting off course there?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Just trying not to be in the corners there in Turn 1. I thought we were four wide, and couldn't go any farther right, and decided to take the NASCAR access lane out there.
Verizon 200 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
« Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tyler Reddick Gets Second Win of 2022 in Indianapolis »
Nolen Racing's Hollingsworth Finishes Third in Gene Nolen Classic
The late Gene Nolen, a Little 500 Hall of Fame team owner based in Greenwood, Ind., dearly loved asphalt sprint car racing. He especially loved to field V6 Chevys against V8s in races at Anderson Speedway. Under his direction, his bright yellow Nolen Racing sprint and USAC Silver Crown cars became nationally recognized as cars that consistently contended for race victories and championships.
Allmendinger Gets a Win at Indy
AJ Allmendinger won his 2nd race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday. He started from P1 and ended up P1. Alex Bowman and Jason Allgaier rounded out the podium for the Pennzoil 150. It looked to be a rocky start because by lap 4, 2 cars had already pitted and taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New road-course king? Tyler Reddick scores second straight road-course victory at Indy Featured
On a dominant day that almost wasn’t, Tyler Reddick earned his second career Cup victory, winning in the Cup Series’ return to road racing after his triumph at Road America on Fourth of July weekend. Despite leading a race-high 38 laps, Reddick almost lost hold of his victory...
Transcript: Tyler Reddick - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 3Chi Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. You got your second victory of the 2022 season, second win on a road course, too. How good does it feel, and at Indy?. TYLER REDDICK: It feels pretty dang special, I'm...
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0