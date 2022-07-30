ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Why Mandy Moore Likely Won't Have an Epidural for Birth of Baby No. 2

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Giving Blood#Nbc#Today Parents#Itp
E! News

How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship Work From Australia

Watch: How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Handling Long Distance. Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder. Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

"Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

Watch: "Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Dies at Concert. Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of a fan following an incident at his recent show. The country music star, 54, said he was heartbroken after learning that a woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver toward the end of his July 30 concert.
DENVER, CO
Medical News Today

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are Convinced Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller

Watch: Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are CONVINCED Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller. Almost is never enough, because Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty may have paid tribute to Mac Miller. The pop star recently launched a 60-shade sweetener concealer line, a cute nod to her fourth studio album, but it's the name of her lip oil that's piquing her fans' interest. Aside from its unique metal tip applicator, fans have discovered that one of the shade names seems to reference "The Way," the chart-topping track Ari and Mac collaborated on in 2013.
MUSIC
E! News

See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Even Chaka Khan Had to Grow Into Her Most Powerful Songs

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.
MUSIC
E! News

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Frankie Jonas Reveals Which Jonas Brother Is the Secret "Party Guy"

MON - THURS 11:30PM. Watch: Kevin and Frankie Jonas Dish on Claim to Fame & Family Secrets. If there's one thing you can count on siblings to do, it's to spill your secrets. Kevin and Frankie Jonas shared several unknown facts about their fellow Jonas Brothers—Joe and Nick—exclusively on E! News' Nightly Pop, including which brother loves to party it up.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

200K+
Followers
49K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy