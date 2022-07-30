Why Mandy Moore Likely Won't Have an Epidural for Birth of Baby No. 2

www.eonline.com
Mandy Moore reveals she'll give birth without a pain relieving epidural due to an autoimmune disorder
Mandy Moore is planning on a drug free delivery when she has her second son in a few months, not by choice, but because of a medical necessity. The This Is Us star, 38, told TODAY Parents she has an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), that prevents her from receiving an epidural to numb the pain during childbirth.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Teacher thought she was starting menopause before life-changing ovarian cancer diagnosis
A woman who thought she was at the start of the menopause was devastated to receive a much more serious diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Emma Durkin suffered hardly any symptoms related to the disease, which is known as the 'silent killer'. Emma, 48 and a primary school teacher, thought she...
Pregnant People Who Get COVID-19 Late in Pregnancy Are 7x More Likely to Risk Premature Birth
New research out of Tel Aviv, Israel, suggests something medical experts have feared since the early days of the global COVID-19 pandemic: Contracting the novel coronavirus late in pregnancy can seriously increase your risk of a preterm birth. The study — which tracked the outcomes of the pregnancies of more...
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
Amid Todd Chrisley’s Legal Problems, His Daughter Explains The True Reason She Decided To Reconcile With Him
Lindsie Chrisley opens up about why she reconciled with estranged father Todd Chrisley.
How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship Work From Australia
Watch: How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Handling Long Distance. Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder. Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.
DWTS’ Jenna Johnson’s Baby Bump Photos Ahead of 1st Child With Val Chmerkovskiy: Pregnancy Photos
Ballroom baby on board! Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson has given fans glimpses of her growing bump since announcing her first pregnancy. The Utah native revealed via Instagram in July 2022 that she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting. "Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍," Johnson gushed alongside a handful of maternity shoot […]
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert
Watch: "Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Dies at Concert. Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of a fan following an incident at his recent show. The country music star, 54, said he was heartbroken after learning that a woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver toward the end of his July 30 concert.
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
The Real Reason Why The Umbilical Cord Shouldn't Be Cut Immediately After Birth
While it was once common practice to clamp and cut the umbilical cord immediately after birth, research is now revealing that there are good reasons to wait.
Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are Convinced Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller
Watch: Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are CONVINCED Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller. Almost is never enough, because Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty may have paid tribute to Mac Miller. The pop star recently launched a 60-shade sweetener concealer line, a cute nod to her fourth studio album, but it's the name of her lip oil that's piquing her fans' interest. Aside from its unique metal tip applicator, fans have discovered that one of the shade names seems to reference "The Way," the chart-topping track Ari and Mac collaborated on in 2013.
Dane Cook Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor After 5 Years of Dating
Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. No jokes here: Dane Cook is about to be a married man. The comedian, 50, proposed to fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 23, in York Beach, Maine on July 13, the couple recently revealed to People. "When we started dating, we went...
It's About Damn Time You Hear Jamie Campbell Bower Recite Lizzo's Lyrics as Stranger Things' Vecna
Watch: Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers. In a minute, you're going to need to watch this video of Jamie Campbell Bower. Why? Because the Stranger Things star just recited the lyrics to Lizzo's "About Damn Time" in Vecna's voice. It all went down on the...
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Even Chaka Khan Had to Grow Into Her Most Powerful Songs
Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
Frankie Jonas Reveals Which Jonas Brother Is the Secret "Party Guy"
MON - THURS 11:30PM. Watch: Kevin and Frankie Jonas Dish on Claim to Fame & Family Secrets. If there's one thing you can count on siblings to do, it's to spill your secrets. Kevin and Frankie Jonas shared several unknown facts about their fellow Jonas Brothers—Joe and Nick—exclusively on E! News' Nightly Pop, including which brother loves to party it up.
