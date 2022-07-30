Rain Washes Out Speedweek Finale At Salina Highbanks Speedway

speedwaydigest.com
Related
Lakeside Speedway Set For Tuesday’s Road To Knoxville Showdown
A nice tune-up for teams headed to Knoxville Raceway, the Marmon/Keystone Road to Knoxville featuring the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps takes place Tuesday, August 2 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
Topeka sports facility is set to open this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
Kansas basketball lands first 2023 commit
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Four-star 2023 basketball prospect Chris Johnson announced on his Instagram live that he will be committing to Kansas. Johnson is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Montverde Academy. Johnson held offers from Alabama, Arkansas and others. “Kansas has been with me throughout the whole process; through the ups and downs and everything about […]
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Another Dragon's Ascent game falls victim to theft in Salina
Another popular video game has been broken into in Salina, and this time the haul was $4,660. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 23, the Dragon's Ascent video game at the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street, was broken into and $4,660 stolen from its cash box.
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kade Riedel
Teenager Kade Riedel was last seen on June 10, 2022, in Tonganoxie – a small town west of Kansas City. Missing from: Tonganoxie, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 682-5724, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
There will be an opportunity for a free train ride
There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
LJWORLD
Q&A: Melissa Etheridge talks about her latest album and coming home to Kansas ahead of upcoming Lawrence show
Grammy-winning musician Melissa Etheridge — with her distinctive voice and more than a dozen albums and decades of performing to back her up — will soon be coming to Lawrence. Etheridge will perform at Liberty Hall on Aug. 14 as part of the tour for her 2021 album...
kcparent.com
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
hppr.org
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
thepitchkc.com
I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale
The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
ksal.com
Cindy Williams Loves Leadsled
Over 2,500 chrome covered chariots are in Salina for the 42nd Annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular in Oakdale Park this weekend. The Sundown Cruise on Thursday night down Santa Fe Ave. set the stage for another memorable year. KKOA President Jerry Titus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to...
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0