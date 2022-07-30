ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The economy, Trump and Democrats hurting themselves. These are the top subscriber columns.

It's that time of the week when subscribers get their own USA TODAY Opinion newsletter. These are the columns, from this week, that got your attention. So we're bringing them back today.

How Biden and the Fed are driving America into a recession

By Desmond Lachman

There is good news about inflation – and bad. The good news is that inflation will soon peak and come down to more acceptable levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Xd47_0gyoi0VI00
The Labor Department announced today that consumer inflation rose to an 8.6% annual rate in May, the highest level in more than four decades with increasing energy and food prices pushing prices higher. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The bad news is that inflation will slow because the Federal Reserve is slamming the brakes on monetary policy. This is likely to produce an economic recession and further stock market losses.

The Biden administration and the Fed have allowed the inflation genie out of the bottle for the first time since the 1980s. ( READ MORE )

Trump has never been patriotic or defensible. It shouldn't take a coup to figure that out.

By Jill Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nlhb_0gyoi0VI00
Former President Donald Trump addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

So many Republicans should have known better, sooner. So many still don’t get it. What I don’t get is why GOP leaders rejected, and keep rejecting, repeated opportunities to protect American democracy and the future of their own party from Trump.

The Jan. 6 hearings are unlikely to solve that mystery. But if they can knock him out of contention for 2024, that will be enough. ( READ MORE )

Democrats, stop criticizing Biden. You'll have only yourselves to blame.

By Kurt Bardella

Hundreds of people have marched to the White House to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision to erase a woman’s right to make health care decisions for themselves. While I agree that a bunch of unelected right-wing extremists’ decision to fundamentally alter women’s rights in America is cause for protest, I couldn’t for the life of me understand why these activists were protesting in front of the White House.

Let’s be perfectly clear here: The reason why this happened was because of the Republican Party. Period. Full stop. ( READ MORE )

Cancel culture came for Clarence Thomas at George Washington law. Now, he's stepped aside.

By Jonathan Turley

After 11 years, students at George Washington University Law School will register for courses this fall with one notable difference: They will no longer be able to take a seminar with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAFKt_0gyoi0VI00
Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Erin Schaff, AP

The removal of Justice Thomas from the list of lecturers followed a cancel campaign that demanded the university ban him from classrooms. At 74, and looking at an upcoming term of major decisions, Thomas hardly needs the aggravation of such protests. However, his departure (even if temporary) is a great loss to students, the law school and free speech. ( READ MORE )

I’m a transgender man. Overturning Roe v. Wade puts us all at risk.

By Mikiko Galpin

The right to control our own bodies has been wrestled away from us by the Supreme Court, along with a clear road map of where it intends to go. In his concurrence, Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to reconsider other rights that protect our freedom to make personal, private decisions, including the right to gay marriage and access to contraception.

The fight for reproductive rights and gender-affirming care is one and the same. As a transgender man, I’m speaking out about the necessity of these services. ( READ MORE )

