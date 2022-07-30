Death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding rises to 25

local12.com
Historically low voter turnout expected for Ohio's special primary Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 caught up with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose during a visit to the Hamilton County Board of Elections ahead of Tuesday's special Aug. 2 primary. "We want Ohioans to know this is an important election. This is one that will really set the trajectory...
Low voter turnout expected for Ohio's second primary
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) -- The Hamilton County Board of Elections says it expects historically low voter turnout for Ohio's special primary election. They are hoping to see 10 percent of registered voters to come out and vote today but they are not sure they will even make it to that. We know primary election voter turnout is typically low. Hamilton County's BOE says only 16 percent of voters voted in the May Primary.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews responded to a fire in Forest Park overnight. The fire broke out at the Northwest Woods Apartments on Olympia Way around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. At least two units were damaged. No one is believed to be hurt. The cause of the fire is...
SPCA investigating after corgi survives shot to the head
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WKRC) - The SPCA is investigating after a dog was shot in the head. Luckily, the organization announced on Instagram Friday that, Arthur, the corgi, is recovering. After he was shot two weeks earlier, Arthur crawled under a fence into a family farm. He was brought to...
Keeping Kids Safe Online: Child predators using video games to lure victims
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to get kids to send him inappropriate photos through a PlayStation game. The details of the case are disturbing. They also expose the dangers facing children playing online games and serves as a prime example of how easy it is for predators to not only find children, but request images and videos of them through online gaming.
