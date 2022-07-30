Death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding rises to 25

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) -- The Hamilton County Board of Elections says it expects historically low voter turnout for Ohio's special primary election. They are hoping to see 10 percent of registered voters to come out and vote today but they are not sure they will even make it to that. We know primary election voter turnout is typically low. Hamilton County's BOE says only 16 percent of voters voted in the May Primary.

