www.wideopeneats.com
Related
Copycat Wendy’s Chili Recipe
There are a lot of chili recipes out there: bean-free Texas Red, chili made with elk or venison, white chicken chili, brisket and butternut squash chili, spaghetti-topped Cincinnati chili, and chilis made with secret ingredients like chocolate, coffee, or beer. But when it comes to staple chili recipes with ground beef and beans, it's hard to beat Wendy's chili. According to Spoon University, the chili was one of the original items on the menu when Dave Thomas opened the chain back in 1969. It's rich, hearty, and surprisingly lean (more on that in a moment).
Copycat Olive Garden Salad Recipe
Certain phrases are so catchy, they get etched into our brains. Finger lickin' good? KFC for sure. Better ingredients, better pizza? Oh yeah, I'm thinking about Papa Johns. When you're here, you're family? That one's definitely Olive Garden. But another phrase makes me think of this classic family-style Italian restaurant more: Soup, salad, and bread sticks. They're famous for promoting the combo, and it's fantastic for lunch or a light dinner.
recipes
Summer grilling season doesn't need to focus solely on classic BBQ fare like smoked meats and grilled veggies. Open-fire cooking has countless applications, and one especially fun (and tasty) way to use your grill involves making perfectly-charred pizzas with vibrant seasonal toppings. If you've never grilled a pizza before, we--along with chef de cuisine Tony Curet of Side Eye Pie in Austin, Texas--have you covered with clear and actionable tips for picking the right dough, figuring out the ideal cook time and temperature, and selecting toppings that will flourish on the grill.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a bartender. Here are 7 cocktails I think you should order if you like sweet drinks.
From piña coladas to dirty Shirleys, here are the best sweet alcoholic drinks to get at a bar and how to order them, according to a pro.
The Daily South
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie
Cold, sweet, and a little bit salty, this make-ahead icebox pie recipe is everything you want in a summer dessert. This icebox pie marries the classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter with a Nutter Butter crust and velvety bittersweet chocolate custard. It's topped with freshly whipped cream and chopped chocolate covered peanuts for an impressive looking pie that requires only 20 minutes of hands-on work. To make neat, round dollops of whipped cream, use an ice-cream or cookie scoop. Unlike summer fruit pies, this pie requires only a short trip to the oven and is made from pantry staples like condensed milk and cookies for a low-effort dessert. For slices as pretty as the pie, dip your knife in a glass of warm water before slicing, then wipe it clean in between each slice.
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Make Frangipane: The Easiest French Almond Pastry Cream
While frangipane might sound fancy, this nutty almond cream couldn’t be simpler to pull together and will instantly make you feel as if you deserve a spot on The Great British Baking Show. The French pastry filling is a classic ingredient in almond croissants as well as fruit tarts. Once you know how to make it, it’s sure to become a mainstay in your baking repertoire.
People Are Making Ice Cream with Coffee Creamer—Here’s the Simple Recipe
Making ice cream in a bag has been a summer trend for decades. It’s one of the best ways to make ice cream without an ice cream maker. Most homemade ice cream recipes call for heavy cream, sugar, flavorings and mix-ins. However, did you know there’s an even easier, one-ingredient recipe for ice cream? Enter coffee creamer ice cream!
How an Elite Austin Cocktail Den Opened up a "Bar On Wheels"
If there's one thing that the culinary scene of Austin, Texas does better than any other, it's food truck service. Mobile restaurants and cafes can be found in every neighborhood in the Lone Star Capital, with some of the city's finest dishes prepared in tiny trailer kitchens. With the Austin food truck boom showing no signs of slowing down, some local hospitality pros find themselves looking for new ways to use this popularly-flexible and relatively low-cost business model that extend beyond tacos, burgers, and BBQ. One key example is the mobile bar RoadHaus, a "bar on wheels" recently launched by the team behind Austin's celebrated Roosevelt Room cocktail bar.
What Exactly Is Succotash?
A side-dish staple of Southern barbecues, succotash turns seasonal vegetables (like fresh summer corn and butter beans) into a wonderfully savory melange of flavor and texture that pairs perfectly with smoky BBQ fare. If you've ever wondered where succotash comes from, how it became so popular in the South, and how you can incorporate your preferred veggies into this classic dish, we've got your answers right here, along with succotash advice from New Orleans-based private chef cookbook author Donald "Chef D" Smith.
This milk and cookies tart is such fun to make — and it's a total crowd-pleaser
This tart is such fun to make and to eat, and is a total crowd-pleaser. It starts with an easy-to-make press-in cookie crust, speckled with plenty chocolate chunks. Leaving out the chemical leaveners that would normally be in a cookie recipe (like baking soda and powder) helps the crust bake up flat, leaving room for the filling later. After the crust is baked and cooled, it's filled with a simple vanilla panna cotta. Once the custard has set, this tart is the most incredible combination of milk and cookies in every bite. And if you really want to send it over the top, top it with piles of swoopy whipped cream and nestle some mini chocolate chip cookies on top, too. — Erin Jeanne McDowell.
4 Ways to Dry Cayenne Peppers at Home
Here's how to dry cayenne peppers in the oven, in a dehydrator, outdoors or by air-drying indoors. Dry cayenne peppers until they're shriveled and dark red.
The Beginner’s Guide To Air Frying
Air fryers have been a hot kitchen item over the past few years, beating out classic small appliances like the toaster oven and even the slow cooker. As with any new hot commodity (remember the pressure cooker boom), there's always a lot to learn, especially since innovations are still being made.
Best Breakfast Items at Whataburger According to a Texan
You can't really call yourself a Texan until you've eaten breakfast at Whataburger. The fast food chain has a cult-like following for its beloved menu items and most locations are open 24 hours a day to serve up an array of delicious items including a bevy of burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and shakes. Between the hours of 11 pm-11 am, Whataburger's breakfast menu is packed full of delicious favorites, perfect for a late night snack (what's better than pancakes after a night at the bar?) or to start your workday.
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
TikToker Says You Can Make Delicious Ribs in the Oven. Do Professional BBQ Chefs Agree?
Professional BBQ pit chefs use smokers and grills to make their smoky and savory meat dishes, but if you lack outdoor space (or the appropriate zoning) for a full-scale wood smoker, then you may need to seek out other ways to prepare juicy, flavorful, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs. Luckily, TikTok chef Genevieve LaMona believes that oven-baked ribs can deliver all of the desirable attributes of smoked or grilled ribs, and she made a how-to TikTok to prove how to cook ribs in the oven, fast. After watching her TikTok, we have to admit that she makes a compelling case...but what do professional BBQ experts think about Genevieve's technique? We asked Austin-based BBQ chef, cookbook author Jess Pryles, and BBQ chef and recipe developer Brad Prose of Chiles and Smoke to watch Chef Genevieve's TikTok and give us their thoughts, and here's what they had to tell us.
Healthy Salad Dressing Recipe
Not all salad dressings are healthy, but when you want a healthy option that doesn't skimp on flavor, try this balsamic-based healthy salad dressing recipe.
Wide Open Eats
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.https://www.wideopeneats.com/
Comments / 0