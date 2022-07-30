Metro D Line Construction Continues as Section One Gets Closer to Completion

beverlyhillscourier.com
citywatchla.com
Save Our Street: Eagle Rock’s Colorado Boulevard Deserves Better
On May 9th, in connection with Metro’s attempt to ram an impractical Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)/road diet project through the heart of Eagle Rock along Colorado Boulevard – one lane for BRT buses only with everything else in the single other lane, the Save Eagle Rock Community sent a Public Records Act (PRA) request to Metro, copying a number of elected officials.
luxury-houses.net
A Newly Constructed Architectural Home in Beverly Hills Assembled with The Finest Finishes and Elegant Attention to Detail hits The Market at $10,195,000
The Home in Beverly Hills, a newly constructed architectural tour de force offers intricate architecturally crafted and uniquely inspired amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2630 Hutton Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Chernov (Phone: 818-432-1524) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Beverly Hills.
Frank Gehry’s New 45-Story Luxury Apartment Complex Opens in Downtown LA
Click here to read the full article. Prolific architect Frank Gehry is known for creating iconic cultural landmarks, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and beyond. The California-based architect’s latest project, however, is a bit closer to home. The Grand by Gehry, developed by Related Companies, is a 45-story luxury apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles and leasing just launched for the new building. There will be 436 bespoke residences ranging from spacious studios to three bedrooms overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. It’s located within The Grand LA, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest dynamic lifestyle and...
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
LAX introduces first Automated People Mover train car with goal of reducing traffic at airport
The Los Angeles International Airport revealed its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, moving forward toward the future of how travelers will be able to go to and from the airport.The driverless train system is the centerpiece of LAX's Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that include connections to the Metro light rail system. On Tuesday, local politicians and officials, including Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), gathered at the airport's Maintenance and Storage Facility for the celebratory event."I am excited and proud to see the first train cars delivered for LAX's Automated People Mover," Waters said. "Construction has been...
2urbangirls.com
Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard
LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Sues City Of Los Angeles After Council Suspension: Brentwood Beat – August 1st, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Sues City Of Los Angeles After Council Suspension. * Family Of Murdered UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer Outraged By Release Of Graphic Autopsy Report. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As permanent remote work becomes the norm for many individuals, more homeowners are fleeing the most costly areas than a year ago. According to a Redfin research issued last month, Los Angeles ranks second in the country for outbound movements as the cost of living and house prices continue to rise and homeowners migrate to less costly locations.
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
Laist.com
LA Neighborhood Love, CA Apartments Costs, LGBTQ+ Artists And Beyoncé.
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, August...
theeastsiderla.com
What Eunisses Hernandez will do when she gets to the City Council
Still in her early 30s, Eunisses Hernandez is about to join 15 of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. The criminal justice activist will be sworn into the 15-member Los Angeles City Council in the second week of December. This comes after the lifelong Northeast L.A. resident beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary - 54% to 46% -- in the Council District 1 race.
NBC Los Angeles
The Sixth Street Bridge is Still Being Vandalized. Here's What the Cleanup Crews Do
Crews are back to work Monday morning on the Sixth Street Bridge, cleaning up all the graffiti left behind by vandals. After spending $588 million on the bridge, LA County is spending more money to keep it safe and clean -- and a lot of the work that goes into those efforts takes place in the early morning hours before the city wakes up.
