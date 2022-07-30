GBI releases bodycam footage in Brianna Grier death investigation

thegeorgiasun.com
Georgia is recruiting foster parents
Have you ever thought about becoming a foster parent? If so, the state of Georgia wants you. The Peach State is launching a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody. “My administration has taken great strides to support foster parents...
Here’s how many guns are traced to crimes in Georgia
Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.
In Georgia, you can now claim an unborn child on your taxes
The Georgia Department of Revenue issued new guidance Tuesday explaining how the state’s new abortion law will affect taxes. The “heartbeat law” bans most abortions in Georgia after about six weeks of pregnancy. It also redefines “person” to include an unborn child, with implications for a number of areas of Georgia law, including taxes.
The film industry spent $4.4 billion in Georgia last year
The last fiscal year was another record-setter for the film industry in Georgia. Film and television productions spent $4.4 billion in the Peach State in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. That’s up from the previous record of $4 billion set in fiscal 2021.
Two teenage sisters shot in Macon Monday night
MACON — Two teens were shot in Macon Monday night. The shooting is the second time in two weeks that teens have been the victims of shootings in the city. The Bibb County 911 center received a call at about 10 p.m. about a 15-year-old girl who was at a residence on Bloomfield Road with a gunshot wound to the arm and a possible graze wound to the head area.
65-year-old man shot in parking lot of Macon Auto Zone
MACON — A 65-year-old Macon man was shot in the parking lot of the Auto Zone at 905 Shurling Drive Thursday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Ernest Wilkes was reported to have been shot while in the parking of the business. He then drove himself to his home, about seven miles away.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Do you know when to stop for a school bus in Georgia?
Students are returning to school starting this week in Georgia and that means buses are about to be a regular part of your commute again. Before you encounter school buses on the roads, make sure you know Georgia’s laws about when to stop for school buses. A change to...
Georgia students return to school. How safe is your child’s school?
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that...
Georgia woman dies while in sheriff’s office custody
The GBI is investigating the death of a woman who died while in custody of Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, July 21, at around 1 p.m., 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. According to the Georgia Bureau of...
Georgia farmers plagued by pesky peanut pest
The peanut burrower bug is a tricky pest for Georgia’s peanut producers. Not only is an infestation invisible in a field from above the ground, damage done by the bugs’ piercing mouthparts can only be detected after peanuts are harvested and sent for processing, resulting in unexpected revenue loss.
Georgia lottery hits major milestone
The Georgia Lottery Corp. hit a historic milestone this month, as the program’s total funding of education since its inception in 1993 reached $25 billion. There’s a lot of zeroes in there,” Gov. Brian Kemp quipped Thursday as Gretchen Corbin, the lottery organization’s president and CEO, presented him with a giant check.
Roswell murder suspect killed in police standoff in Colorado
Murder suspect Fabien Perry, wanted by the Roswell Police Department in connection with the death of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, has died after an armed confrontation with law enforcement authorities in Colorado. On July 18, the Roswell Police Department’s ongoing search for Perry led to Aurora, Colorado, where information was gathered that...
Famous actors from Georgia
Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
Election 2022: Brian Kemp has a razor-thin lead over Stacey Abrams
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are in a virtual dead heat, according to a new poll. The survey of 950 Georgia adults, including 753 registered voters, found Kemp holding a 1-point lead over Abrams, 45% to 44%, statistically considered a tie. The poll, conducted July 21...
These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia
A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
Macon teen who was shot Friday night dies
MACON — A 17-year-old Macon teenager has died after being the victim of a shooting Friday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a victim in the Carlisle Avenue aggravated assault incident on July 15 died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Coroner’s Office,...
It’s time to talk to your kids about school safety
As Georgia students start to head back to school this week, educators and law enforcement officers alike are reminding parents to talk with children about school safety. Now is a good time to ensure your children are familiar with general information that may be needed if they get lost or encounter police officers.
Gun sales drop in Georgia
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659,315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System — firearm background checks are often used as a proxy for gun sales.
Georgia launches new school safety website
The Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency are launching the Georgia Center for School Safety, a website to distribute school safety resources and updated training to Georgia schools, parents and other community partners. The site allows school and district staff, community partners, and...
