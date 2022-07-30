ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Mets ace Jacob deGrom to make season debut Tuesday

By Adam Stites
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time Cy Young winning pitcher Jacob deGrom plans to make his season debut for the New York Mets Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

deGrom, 34, suffered a stress fracture in his shoulder blade during spring training and began rehab assignments in early July. Last year, he missed the final three months of the season due to elbow issues.

During his rehab stint, deGrom threw over 100 miles per hour several times, but finished by allowing four runs in four innings on Wednesday in a game with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

Despite being without one of the best pitchers in MLB, the Mets have allowed the fourth fewest runs this season. In November, New York signed three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who has a 6-2 record and 2.09 ERA in 13 starts this season.

deGrom won the NL Cy Young Award in 2018 and 2019, and he earned his fourth All-Star nod during his injury shortened 2021 season. Last year, he finished with a 7-2 record in 15 starts with a 1.08 ERA and 0.554 WHIP. No other pitcher in MLB history has posted numbers that low over a 15-game stretch.

The Mets are 62-37 and have a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

