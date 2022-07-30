Who is Viktor Bout? Meet the ‘Merchant of Death’ the U.S. may trade for Brittney Griner

www.deseret.com
Related
deseret.com
What Utahns in Congress say about U.S. killing of al-Qaida leader
Members of Utah’s congressional delegation applauded the U.S. killing of an al-Qaida leader who helped plan the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead. A CIA-operated drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri as he stood on the balcony of...
Blast that killed Ukraine PoWs was Kremlin operation, Kyiv claims
Officials cite satellite data and phone intercepts and say Wagner Group mercenaries carried out atrocity
deseret.com
Who is Ayman al-Zawahiri? A mastermind of 9/11 killed by U.S. airstrike
Ayman al-Zawahiri, a former Egyptian physician who joined Osama bin Laden and helped orchestrate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was killed by an airstrike over the weekend. What happened: Al-Zawahiri was killed Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan, by an airstrike conducted by U.S. forces, President Joe Biden announced Monday. Al-Zawahiri...
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
deseret.com
The microchip revolution: Here’s why the U.S. will spend $280 billion to buoy this critical industry
A massive $280 billion federal proposal aimed at bolstering the once-dominant U.S. microchip industry drew bipartisan support in both the House and Senate and is virtually assured of earning the signature of President Joe Biden, who championed the effort from the outset. While the idea to provide U.S. chip makers...
deseret.com
Why Stephen King testified for the government in a major publishing merger trial
Stephen King testified Tuesday against his own publisher, Simon & Schuster, in a major antitrust trial. The horror author was the star witness for the government in a lawsuit against the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and rival publisher Simon & Schuster, The Associated Press reported. The Department of...
deseret.com
How a bipartisan bill to help sick veterans became the casualty of partisan wars
Support for veterans is one of the few remaining areas where Democrats and Republicans can still find common ground. So when a bill that offered medical care to veterans who had been exposed to toxins during their service came up for consideration in the Senate, few expected it to fail. But on July 27, the bill narrowly missed the two-thirds majority required for it to pass.
Comments / 0