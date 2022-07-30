ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Two men arrested, one man injured in west Madison stabbing

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two men were arrested Friday after Madison police said they beat and stabbed another man.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim and suspects knew each other. Police said that, after an argument, a 48-year-old man and a 56-year-old man allegedly attacked a man, injuring him. Both attackers were allegedly intoxicated.

A short time later, a second argument broke out and the 48-year-old suspect allegedly brandished a knife before stabbing the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

Both alleged attackers were arrested. The 48-year-old faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct. The 56-year-old man faces charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

News 3 Now is not naming the men at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. They are currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

