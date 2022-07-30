Officials: 3 SC horses test positive for serious illness

www.centredaily.com
Centre Daily
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
Centre Daily
Customer sprays two men with gasoline for speaking Spanish, Colorado police say
Police are seeking a man who sprayed two people with gasoline at an Aurora service station after yelling at them for speaking Spanish, Colorado police reported. The man could face hate-crime charges in the 11 p.m. July 23 attack, Aurora police said in a news release posted Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Centre Daily
14-year-old struck and killed after man flees cops in stolen car, Texas police say
A man accused of having fled from police in a stolen car struck and killed a 14-year-old boy who was crossing the street, Texas police say. Police in Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin, say the fatal crash happened on Sunday, July 31, and led to the arrest of 25-year-old Leandro Brito-Martinez.
