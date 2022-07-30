Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Saturday

www.numberfire.com
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Jesse Winker batting second for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Winker will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Dylan Moore is being placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.9 FanDuel...
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Harrison Bader today
The New York Yankees have traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In a surprising trade deadline move, the Yankees have shipped off a reliable starter in Montgomery in exchange for a currently injured Harrison Bader (he's on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis). With an eye on the postseason, New York has a lot of use cases for someone as skilled defensively and speedy on the bases like Bader. As for the Cardinals, they desperately needed pitching help, and that's what Montgomery will provide.
Mets' Luis Guillorme batting eighth on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and Miami. Eduardo Escobar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Guillorme for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Astros leave Chas McCormick off Monday lineup
The Houston Astros did not list Chas McCormick in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McCormick will move to the bench for Monday's game while Aledmys Diaz starts in left field and bats sixth against the Red Sox. Our models project McCormick for 7 home runs,...
Cal Raleigh on bench for Mariners' Wednesday matinee
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory, but he will take a seat following three straight starts. Luis Torrens will catch for Luis Castillo and hit eighth in Wednesday's finale.
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Flores for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Tuesday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Thompson for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Ji-Man Choi sitting Wednesday afternoon for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Choi will take a seat against Toronto's southpaw. He is 9-for-56 (.161) with seven RBI and 16 strikeouts since the All-Star break. Isaac Paredes will cover first base and hit second Wednesday while Yandy Diaz returns to the lineup to play third base and bat leadoff. Jose Siri will hit third and Randy Arozarena will be the Rays' cleanup man, followed up by David Peralta in the five-hole.
Yandy Diaz idle for Rays against Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are giving Diaz an additional day off after he went 2-for-13 in the weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians. Isaac Paredes will cover third base and bat third while Luke Raley replaces Diaz in the lineup to play right field and bat eighth. Randy Arozarena will bat leadoff as the Rays' designated hitter, with Brandon Lowe batting second and Ji-Man Choi in the cleanup spot.
