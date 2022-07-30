Death of Kan. inmate serving time for manslaughter under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old Baltimore man has been indicted on murder charges in the stabbing of his girlfriend last year, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday. Forell Isaac is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Linique Green, which Attorney General Brian Frosh called "a particularly violent homicide."Baltimore Police found Green stabbed multiple times in the chest on the evening of Sept. 12 in the 1100 block of N. Milton Avenue. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Isaac was developed as the suspect in a joint investigation by the BPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators learned Isaac and Green had been involved in what prosecutors called a "tumultuous relationship."Prosecutors allege Isaac tracked Green several blocks from her home, chased her down, and stabbed and cut her in the chest 10 times. "I hope that this indictment will bring some peace of mind and a sense of justice to Ms. Green's family and loved ones," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison in a statement. Isaac is being held without bond and his case is set to go to trial in November.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 MINUTES AGO