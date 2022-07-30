Death of Kan. inmate serving time for manslaughter under investigation

jcpost.com
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road Monday morning led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies inside a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after the child...
Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt's Wife Shocked at 7-Year Prison Sentence, Says Husband Never Put People in Danger
The wife and two daughters of Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt are speaking out today about his prison sentence of seven years, the longest sentencing thus far of any participant on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. “I was shocked, mainly because there were other people sentenced that have actually...
Baltimore man indicted on murder charges in brutal stabbing of girlfriend
BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old Baltimore man has been indicted on murder charges in the stabbing of his girlfriend last year, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday. Forell Isaac is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Linique Green, which Attorney General Brian Frosh called "a particularly violent homicide."Baltimore Police found Green stabbed multiple times in the chest on the evening of Sept. 12 in the 1100 block of N. Milton Avenue. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Isaac was developed as the suspect in a joint investigation by the BPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators learned Isaac and Green had been involved in what prosecutors called a "tumultuous relationship."Prosecutors allege Isaac tracked Green several blocks from her home, chased her down, and stabbed and cut her in the chest 10 times. "I hope that this indictment will bring some peace of mind and a sense of justice to Ms. Green's family and loved ones," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison in a statement. Isaac is being held without bond and his case is set to go to trial in November.
NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction. Peter M. Curtis...
Reports: Local Charges in Mass Shooting Case Dropped
Reports: Local Charges in Mass Shooting Case Dropped
