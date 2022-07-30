Starbucks workers at Commonwealth Ave. in Boston plan rally on Aug. 1 after being excluded from new benefits

www.masslive.com
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Worcester Starbucks employees on strike
From left, State Sen. candidate Robyn Kennedy, Worcester School Committee member Sue Mailman, State Rep. David LeBoeuf and City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj stand in support of striking Starbucks workers. (Tréa Lavery, MassLive)
buzznicked.com
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MSPCA brings 150 cats and kittens to Massachusetts from Florida in launch of lifesaving new program ‘Southern Hub’
Massachusetts received an influx of furry friends on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a flight full of 150 homeless cats from Florida landed at the New Bedford Regional Airport to start a new life in a new home in Massachusetts, according to a release from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
whdh.com
Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
Dorchester Reporter
Developer submits plans for towers close to JFK/UMass MBTA Station
Seven buildings filled with labs, offices, commercial and retail space alongside housing and below-grade parking would be sited on Morrissey Blvd. properties between the former Boston Globe headquarters and the JFK/UMass Boston MBTA Station under the latest plan offered by Center Court Mass LLC. On Monday, the developers submitted a...
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
universalhub.com
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
nbcboston.com
After Marathon Sessions, Here Are The 64 Bills Awaiting Baker's Action
As they closed the blinds, flipped their office calendars to September and took off for an August recess early Monday morning, the House and Senate left Gov. Charlie Baker with a whole heap of work to do before he can even think about an August breather. Here is a list...
iheart.com
Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
Review: Modern Luxury at the Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston
I saw that the Four Seasons One Dalton Street Boston opened back in 2019 and it looked nice and modern. I had a stay booked last summer, but plans fell through. An opportunity arose again for a trip with family to New York and Boston this summer, so I decided to book the Four Seasons again to try it out.
Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb...
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic adds final Massachusetts stop to 2022 ‘Vanity Tour’
“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Massachusetts one last time on his “Vanity Tour.”. The newly added show is on Aug. 5 at Indian Ranch in Webster. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from about $44 to $334 with general...
Facebook post claiming child abduction attempt in Massachusetts was a scam, Franklin Police Department says
In a Massachusetts town’s virtual yard sale group, a Facebook user warned of a man with gray hair and glasses and driving a truck tried to abduct an 8-year-old. The post, however, was a scam, Franklin Police Department is warning. “No incident similar to this was reported to the...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
