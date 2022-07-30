ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Starbucks workers at Commonwealth Ave. in Boston plan rally on Aug. 1 after being excluded from new benefits

By Alvin Buyinza
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester Starbucks employees on strike

From left, State Sen. candidate Robyn Kennedy, Worcester School Committee member Sue Mailman, State Rep. David LeBoeuf and City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj stand in support of striking Starbucks workers. (Tréa Lavery, MassLive)
WORCESTER, MA
buzznicked.com

McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious

The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
SOMERVILLE, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Developer submits plans for towers close to JFK/UMass MBTA Station

Seven buildings filled with labs, offices, commercial and retail space alongside housing and below-grade parking would be sited on Morrissey Blvd. properties between the former Boston Globe headquarters and the JFK/UMass Boston MBTA Station under the latest plan offered by Center Court Mass LLC. On Monday, the developers submitted a...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester

A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Law#Protest#Commonwealth Ave#Npr
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations

DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Starbucks
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy