Kenan Thompson Suggests ‘SNL’ Should End After Season 50: ‘A Good Number to Stop At’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
Saturday Night Live ’ is one of the great constants in American pop culture, occupying its 11:30 slot on Saturday nights on NBC since 1975. The show has survived constant cast turnover and navigated decades of changing political and cultural climates, to the point where many feel like it never has to end.

One person who disagrees with that assessment? Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson .

Appearing on “Hell of a Week with Charlemagne Tha God’ on Comedy Central, Thompson was asked about a rumor that the series could end after its 50th season, which would wrap up in 2025. He responded with a joke, saying “OK, well I need to start planning.” But the conversation quickly turned serious, as the comedian acknowledged that “there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at.”

He clarified that he isn’t calling to end the show due to declining quality, but merely acknowledging the reality that “SNL” creator and longtime showrunner Lorne Michaels can’t keep the job forever. It appears that Thompson thinks ending the series might be a better idea than continuing without Michaels at the helm.

“[Lorne Michaels] will be close to 80 years old at that point,” he said. “He’s the one that’s had his touch on the whole thing so, if somebody tries to come into his shoes, it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well. Maybe they might slash the budget, and at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show, so that’s really unfair to just really watch it really go down in flames or whatever because of those restrictions. It’d just be a different thing.”

Thompson is the longest-tenured cast member in the history of the sketch show, having joined the cast nearly two decades ago in 2003. The show has seen dozens of popular comedians leave after several years to pursue film and TV careers during that time, but Thompson has been the show’s one constant. The idea of “SNL” without him sounds downright blasphemous to many fans, but if Thompson gets his way, that might never happen.

“Capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea,” he said. I don’t know.”

Best of IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in August 2022 — and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. "The Sandman" Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of "Coraline," "Stardust," "American Gods," and "Good Omens," has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was "to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening." Insofar...
David Harbour: I Thought 'No One Would Watch' 'Stranger Things,' Netflix Series Would Be a 'Disaster'

"I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20," star Harbour explained on BBC's "The One Show" (via Insider). "Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about Episode...
Jay Leno Denies Sabotaging Conan O'Brien's 'Tonight Show' Gig: 'It Doesn't Work That Way'

During a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Leno denied that he "deliberately sabotaged" the NBC late-night talk show after O'Brien took over in 2009 following Leno's departure to lead "The Jay Leno Show" at the 10 p.m. time slot at the same network. He later returned as "The Tonight Show" host in 2010, prompting O'Brien to part ways with NBC and instead develop...
'Only Murders in the Building': Theo Dimas Remains Unsung MVP of the Series

One of last season's best episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" was "The Boy From 6B." Said boy was Theo Dimas (James Caverly), the Deaf son of podcast sponsor and dip entrepreneur Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane). Theo moved through the bustling world of New York not only as a deaf man, but a man with a secret. Told like a silent movie, "The Boy From 6B" was heartfelt and incredibly authentic, especially if one is a Deaf or disabled person living with parents who aren't. Teddy and Theo's relationship is fraught, both...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven't slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show's Lore

Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there's no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. "The Jetsons" famously followed a...
Nikki Glaser Lets It All Out

Nikki Glaser can't stop working, so it's a good thing she loves her job. A stand-up comedian above all else (her Comedy Central roasts are must-see), Glaser has brought her spiky sense of humor to the worlds of podcasting and reality TV, where she's currently hosting the second season of HBO Max's hilariously shallow dating show FBoy Island. But Glaser's natural habitat is on stage with a mic in her hand, which is evident on her new HBO special Good Clean Filth. From a tarmac in Albany, the St. Louis native took some time away from her hectic schedule to tell us basically everything.
'The Boys' Season 4 Hints at Ryan Gone Evil as Series Reveals New Cast Members

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 3 finale.]  We'll be getting to know the next generation of "The Boys" supes sooner than we think. With spinoff series "Gen V" in the works and centered on a college for Vought International superheroes, it's time for the spawn of Homelander (Antony Starr) to take center stage. Enter: sweet, innocent Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) turning to the dark side. Actor Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular, with the Amazon Prime Video series "The Boys" confirming two new tween supes for Season 4. Valorie Curry ("The...
Everything to Know About 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Only a few weeks remain until the premiere of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" on Disney+, but as with many a Marvel series, fans might need a little prep before starting the show. She-Hulk a.k.a. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is new to the MCU, but popular in Marvel comics, where she gains the powers shared by cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) thanks to a blood transfusion. As the trailer shows, Jennifer has a much easier go of her green friend than Bruce did, staying mentally in control and mastering her new physical abilities quick enough...
Pedro Pascal Worried 'The Mandalorian' Wouldn't 'Be Compelling' to 'Star Wars' Fans

Pedro Pascal admitted he may have been a little tentative about just how much success "The Mandalorian" could find among "Star Wars" fans. The "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" actor and "Narcos" alum leads the hit Disney+ series, which debuted in 2019. Pascal plays bounty hunter Din Djarin, who saves Baby Yoda and ventures on quests throughout the galaxy. Due to its unique plot and episodic structure (plus viral love for Baby Yoda), "The Mandalorian" was a breakthrough for the "Star Wars" canon. "I think it was so easy to trust how much Jon Favreau...
Yup, Rachel Brosnahan's Favorite 'Maisel' S4 Scene Involved Luke Kirby and That Very Blue Room

Welcome to My Favorite Scene! In this series, IndieWire speaks to actors behind a few of our favorite television performances about their personal-best onscreen moment and how it came together.  When it was time for Rachel Brosnahan to choose her favorite scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 4," she couldn't. The actress is up for her fourth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in Amazon's breakout comedy — which she won in 2018 — and when she hopped on the phone with IndieWire, she was torn between two...
Issa Rae, Natasha Lyonne, and Hundreds of TV Creators Demand Streamers Defend Abortion Rights

More than 411 television creators, showrunners, and writers collaborated on a letter to top executives at Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Apple, Paramount, Lionsgate, AMC, and more production companies urging specific protocols be in place for pregnant employees throughout the U.S. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, numerous streamers have issued statements to reimburse employee travel costs to terminate a pregnancy in states that have outlawed abortion. Now, showrunners like Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae, Natasha Lyonne, Abbi Jacobson, Ava DuVernay, and Amy Sherman-Palladino are calling on production companies...
'Rocky' Puts Another Iconic Villain in the Spotlight with 'Creed' Spin-Off 'Drago'

"Creed III" has just been pushed to 2023, but MGM clearly has confidence in the sequel's success. The company is continuing to aggressively expand the franchise by developing a new spin-off film, "Drago," from screenwriter Robert Lawton (via The Wrap). While plot details are scarce, the name "Drago" is instantly recognizable to fans of the Rocky franchise. Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren in "Rocky IV," is one of Rocky Balboa's most iconic foes. In "Creed II," Lundgren returned as Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu was introduced as Viktor Drago, his...
'Nope': Meet the Compton Cowboy Who Prepared Daniel Kaluuya to Play a Hollywood Horse Trainer

When equestrian Randy Savvy saw "Nope," he was impressed with Daniel Kaluuya's ease around horses. Savvy knew it was a sign of the actor's process coming to fruition: To prepare for his part as Hollywood horse trainer OJ Haywood, Kaluuya reached out to the co-founder of the Compton Cowboys for lessons in horsemanship. It paid off. "In order for him to fully and authentically execute his role, he wanted to be able to get some experience and some insights from guys who are already essentially living that role. Like we do this, we're...
'Atlanta' Final Season Trailer: Donald Glover's Daring Series Comes to an Existential End

"Atlanta" is about to change for good. Donald Glover confirmed that the fourth and final season of his hit FX series "Atlanta" will be set in its namesake city after a Season 3 voyage across Europe. The teaser for Season 4 hinted that Earn (Glover) finds some type of happily ever after with his on-again, off-again love interest Van (Zazie Beetz) while putting out fires from international rap star Alfred aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and pal Darius (LaKeith Stanfield). "Atlanta" creator, writer, producer, director, and star Glover revealed during the 2022 TCAs that...
'Star Trek' Legend Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89

Nichelle Nichols, who famously played communications officer Nyota Uhura on the original "Star Trek" series and in many subsequent films, died Saturday night at the age of 89. The news was confirmed by her longtime manager Gilbert Bell. Nichols was born in Robbins, Illinois in 1932 and began her entertainment career as a singer with Duke Ellington's band. She eventually began pursuing musical theatre work in New York and Los Angeles before being cast in her most iconic role. Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" debuted in 1966, featuring Nichols in one of the first major...
Brad Pitt Gushing Over British Reality Series 'The Great Pottery Throw Down' Is the Ultimate Friday Feel Good Video

Get ready for Brad Pitt to recreate that famous "Ghost" scene. The "Bullet Train" star professed his love for British reality competition series "The Great Pottery Throw Down" during an interview with JOE.ie. The video interview soon became a lovefest for British television with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson weighing in. When the trio was asked what their favorite explosive escapist films are to watch, Taylor-Johnson gushed over Pitt's "Fight Club." Meanwhile, Pitt cited Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" as a recent "musical explosion," to which co-star Henry added "The Great British Baking Show" is...
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

