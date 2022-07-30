Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7

www.ketv.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
Marine Cpl. Daegan Page remembered in United 13 tribute walk
OMAHA, Neb. — Family and friends of Marine Corporal Daegan Page met at Chalco Hills Recreational Park Tuesday night for a tribute hike. The group United 13 organized the event. It's part of 13 hikes across America dedicated to the 13 service members who were killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan almost one year ago.
Omaha's right to sing the blues, Aug. 6 deemed 'Blues Day'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha leaders say this Saturday will be a day for the 'blues'. The city council proclaimed Aug. 6 as Omaha’s Blues Day. The annual festival returned last year after taking a year off. Organizers say it took a lot of hard work to roll back...
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
Nebraska rapper Brayy Returns with Another Hit Single “Come Over”
Brayy is a talented up and coming artist based in his hometown, Lincoln Nebraska. Proudly born and raised in his city, Brayy is becoming bigger than just a local artist. His dreams and passions are big and he won’t stop until they’re achieved. Based mostly in the Rap,...
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 29
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 29. 6. A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark. Police snipers from across the country were in Omaha for training. 5. Omaha neighbors say portion of Bancroft Street in desperate need of...
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
Pop artist icon to open exhibition in Omaha gallery
The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 2 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022.
Maha Festival recognized for drawing young people, professionals to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha recognized Maha Festival earlier this week for its effort to draw people to the city, especially young professionals. People from the region and across the country attended the festival, back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends from Amherst College in Massachusetts spend their weekend and money in the metro, enjoying Omaha's intimate attitude.
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
Back-to-school backpacks helping kids in need
OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of volunteers stuffed backpacks full of supplies for kids in need on Tuesday. Employees with KPMG, an audit and tax company, and United Way of the Midlands volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters today. They filled backpacks with supplies like notebooks, folders and crayons. All...
Surgery in space? Robot invented by Nebraska professor readies for mission on International Space Station
LINCOLN, Neb. — A miniaturized robot invented by an engineering professor at Nebraska may soon be aboard the International Space Station. NASA awarded $100,000 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to prepare the surgical robot, which was invented by Shane Farritor, for a test mission in 2024. “NASA has been...
