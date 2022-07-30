ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7

By KETV Staff Report
 3 days ago
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's

Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Marine Cpl. Daegan Page remembered in United 13 tribute walk

OMAHA, Neb. — Family and friends of Marine Corporal Daegan Page met at Chalco Hills Recreational Park Tuesday night for a tribute hike. The group United 13 organized the event. It's part of 13 hikes across America dedicated to the 13 service members who were killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan almost one year ago.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's right to sing the blues, Aug. 6 deemed 'Blues Day'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha leaders say this Saturday will be a day for the 'blues'. The city council proclaimed Aug. 6 as Omaha’s Blues Day. The annual festival returned last year after taking a year off. Organizers say it took a lot of hard work to roll back...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 29

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 29. 6. A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark. Police snipers from across the country were in Omaha for training. 5. Omaha neighbors say portion of Bancroft Street in desperate need of...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Maha Festival recognized for drawing young people, professionals to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha recognized Maha Festival earlier this week for its effort to draw people to the city, especially young professionals. People from the region and across the country attended the festival, back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends from Amherst College in Massachusetts spend their weekend and money in the metro, enjoying Omaha's intimate attitude.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize

Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record

OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Back-to-school backpacks helping kids in need

OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of volunteers stuffed backpacks full of supplies for kids in need on Tuesday. Employees with KPMG, an audit and tax company, and United Way of the Midlands volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters today. They filled backpacks with supplies like notebooks, folders and crayons. All...
OMAHA, NE

