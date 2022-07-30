Maumee interim superintendent named

www.13abc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
BGSU hosts the first Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Grade school and college professionals statewide gathered at Bowling Green State University to address hazing, a topic they said has plagued the nation for far too long. “In this nation and virtually every year since 1959 there has been a student death at a college...
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students everywhere are getting ready to head back to school in just a few weeks, but a lot of districts in the area are still scrambling to find teachers and substitutes. Toledo Public School says it is hiring for basically all positions, but what’s most needed...
13abc.com
ODH: $6.89 million to address community conditions that impact health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and its Office of Health Opportunity announced that $6.89 million will go to 26 organizations. ODH said this will help fund projects designed to address community that impact health and improve the lives of resident in Ohio Health Improvement zones. These...
13abc.com
Monclova Township announce plans to hire fulltime first responders
MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid much concern regarding the future of the Monclova Township Fire Department, the township anticipates hiring nine full-time first responders. According to Chief Kevin Bernhard, the board of trustees voted to approve the fire department to hire nine full-time firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs. Chief Bernhard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Fair royalty crowned: Gallant, Hahn honored
Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen. As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event. Jacob Gallant...
sent-trib.com
Veterans honored with memorial highway in Lake Twp.
MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices. The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the...
13abc.com
Owens Community College providing CPR & First Aid Training to new TPS magnet school students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A collaboration between Toledo Public Schools’ new magnet school, the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy and Owen’s Community College (OCC) will allow incoming ninth graders to earn high school graduation credits while learning some life-saving skills. “All of our students are attending a...
13abc.com
$44,000 in investments for Downtown Tiffin buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Architectural Board of Review (ABR) approved two Façade Enhancement Grants for buildings in Downtown Tiffin. The ABR approved a grant of $10,000 for storefront restoration for work at JVC Properties at 71 E Market St. Additionally, a $10,000 grant for masonry repair, soffit, facia,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
13abc.com
Toledo Museum of Art hosts naturalization ceremony
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art hosted a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, August 2. People from all over the world became U.S. and Ohio citizens, even some from war torn countries. “There was war in my country, and I feel I’ve been living here and it’s home....
13abc.com
American Pickleball Tour coming to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Pickleball Tour is making it’s way to Northwest Ohio for the Toledo American Pickleball Tournament. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Avenue. Organizers say the tournament will start...
13abc.com
Toledo Area Jobs with Justice offering free Rides to the Polls, Voter Verification Services
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Area Jobs with Justice is offering free Rides to the Polls and Voter Verification Services for this week’s primary election. According to Toledo Area JWJ, this service is offered to those who need and want to go vote but have no ability to get to the polls. Rides are offered throughout Lucas County and Northern Wood County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
thevillagereporter.com
Sixth Annual Memorial Ride Held At Wauseon VFW Hall
AWARENESS … Justin Deeds, Bronsyn Deeds, and Julie Deeds stand in front of the Wauseon VFW Hall near the crosses that have been put by the road with names of those that have been lost. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) By: Jacob Kessler. The Sixth Annual Dennis Deeds Suicide...
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
westbendnews.net
Defiance County Economic Names New Workforce & Marketing Manager
The Defiance County Economic Development recently promoted Hannah Waterman to Workforce & Marketing Manager. Waterman recently served as the Office Manager. In her new role, she’ll take the lead on all workforce & marketing initiatives. “I am excited about the opportunity to build relationships with local companies and assist...
toledocitypaper.com
Big To Do – August 2022
Pride is back! After two years of muted and modified variations of the event, Toledo Pride 2022 hosts a full weekend of celebrations beginning Friday, August 19 with a Kick-Off party at Promenade Park at 6pm. On Saturday, August 20, the Toledo Pride parade returns to Adams St. downtown, beginning at noon. The Pride Main Event follows at Promenade Park until 10pm. The festivities wind down on Sunday with the Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl (see Page 6 and 30 for details). For all the latest information on this year’s Pride events, visit.
sent-trib.com
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green
The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
13abc.com
U.S. Department of Energy launches new solar research group
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced the launch of the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium. This is a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive, more efficient and develop new markets for solar cell products. CdTe solar cells were first developed...
13abc.com
Toledo-area organization calls for prayers, peace, and an end to gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization says there are no days-off when working to curb violence in the city. The group will hold a day of prayer on Sunday and take a stand against gun violence. A local ministry called Acts 2 Fellowship is calling for prayers, for peace,...
Comments / 0