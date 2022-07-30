Maumee interim superintendent named

Pride is back! After two years of muted and modified variations of the event, Toledo Pride 2022 hosts a full weekend of celebrations beginning Friday, August 19 with a Kick-Off party at Promenade Park at 6pm. On Saturday, August 20, the Toledo Pride parade returns to Adams St. downtown, beginning at noon. The Pride Main Event follows at Promenade Park until 10pm. The festivities wind down on Sunday with the Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl (see Page 6 and 30 for details). For all the latest information on this year’s Pride events, visit.

