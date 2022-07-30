Fundraiser for Christmas in Natchez held at Dunleith

www.natchezdemocrat.com
William Louis Burns
Dr. William Louis Burns, 70, passed away peacefully in Natchez, MS on July 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dr. Burns was born in Laurel, MS on Oct. 1, 1951, and grew up in Natchez. Dr. Burns received his Master of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was...
Karlyn Chaney Ritchie
NATCHEZ – Karlyn Chaney Ritchie passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 71 from complications after heart surgery. She was born in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 28, 1951. Karlyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ervin and Florence Chaney and her brother, Fred Chaney.
Foundation hosts ‘Back to School Bash’ for kids, teachers, community
NATCHEZ — Carlos White said that his grandmother, Aelex Washington, believed that no child should be left behind and nobody should be left without. That belief is now the mission behind his foundation, which hosted a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday in the Adams County Community Safe Room.
Last week in Natchez: July 25 to August 1, 2022
Not a subscriber? Here is what you missed the week of July 25 to August 1, 2022. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions/ for more information. Nominations for Best of the Miss-Lou have wrapped up but voting began July 11, 2022.
GALLERY: Law enforcement, first responders lead motorcade to celebrate National Night Out
NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said National Night Out has been happening since he was a kid. His parents were always involved in Neighborhood watch where they lived in Vidalia, and he remembered watching all of the blue and red lights up and down his street. On...
George Anthony Benedetti Jr.
Memorial services for George Anthony Benedetti Jr., 73, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 26, 2022, in Natchez, MS, at his residence; will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS with Bro. Phillip Watts officiating. Interment will follow.
J.E.T. Natchez – about to land in Natchez
J.E.T. Natchez, our initiative for bringing commercial air service back to our airport, is about to land in Natchez!. Just this past Tuesday, Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer for Southern Airways, the nation’s fastest growing commuter airline, said the words we’ve been waiting to hear: “We find Natchez to be a good fit for us… We can envision beginning as early as October… Daily flights from Natchez to Memphis…. Daily flights from Natchez to New Orleans… Flights next year to Houston and Dallas… We are hopeful that Natchez will be our next winner.”
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Two former Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two women, who are former employees with the City of Natchez, were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents delivered demand letters to Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon. According to White, Fortenberry and Dillon have been accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account […]
Deputies searching for 3 Concordia Parish inmate escapees
On Monday, August 1, 2022, around 1:30 AM, three pre-trial inmates walked away from the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, La.
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
Law enforcement seeking 3 who escaped from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility
FERRIDAY, La. — At approximately 1:30 am Monday, three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana. “A full investigation is underway to determine how the inmates breached the facility and to locate the individuals. All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders,” a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office states. “Unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and CPSO is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.”
The Town of Ferriday will shut off water on Monday, August 1st
FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, the town planned to shut off water on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. The outage will affect the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems and is to repair leaks causing major water losses. It is only for one night, and […]
Part-Time Positions open at Natchez National Historic Park
Part-Time Positions at Natchez National Historical Park. Natchez National Historical Park will be hiring two part-time Visitor Service Assistants (VSAs) this summer. VSAs serve as front-line information specialists who welcome visitors to Natchez and assist them in making their plans for an interesting, rewarding experience in the area. All interested parties must apply for the positions through the Federal government employment website, USAJOBS. Applications must be submitted before August 12, 2022 with an estimated entry on duty in September, 2022.
Coca-Cola United to close Natchez location
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. announced the company will close its Natchez sales and distribution facility in 2024. The Natchez Democrat reported the location at 191 D’Evereux Drive was acquired in 2015. Company officials said the consolidation of Natchez operations into nearby facilities will help the company achieve greater […]
State official says suspect identified in bomb threats last week
NATCHEZ — A suspect has been identified in the case of at least 12 bomb threats made Thursday at several Mississippi colleges and universities, a state official told the Clarion Ledger on Monday. Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Natchez was one of the dozen Mississippi universities that...
Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! Your weather for Aug. 1, 2022
NATCHEZ — The exact rules for the superstitious vary. Some say rabbit twice on the first day of each month. We say why take a chance? It’s no time to test fate. Just go with the flow and hope it’s a great month for us all. Meteorologists...
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
Nearly $10K reward offered for information on May 2020 double homicide; one indictment served
NATCHEZ — One indictment has been served in a May 2020 double homicide case that law enforcement believes multiple people were involved in. They are asking the public for tips. A Crime Stoppers reward of $9,999 is offered for tips that lead to an additional arrest in the case,...
Mostly sunny, but 60 percent chance of storms this afternoon: Your forecast for Aug. 2, 2022
NATCHEZ — It’s the second day of August, which means the countdown has begun for college football fans. Most of us are a month and a day away from kickoff of the 2022 season. Here’s hoping Mother Nature gets her infatuation with unseasonable heat out of her system...
