ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Woman who let her chest hair grow out says she's never felt so confident

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A woman who decided to allow body hair to grow on her chest because she hated to shave has never been more confident.

Esther Calixte-Bea, 25, has had a hairy chest from a very young age, which made her feel insecure and hate her appearance.

Visual artist Esther's insecurities were such intense she stopped swimming because she didn't want to go through the process of shaving or waxing, and having bad ingrown hair.

It was not until 2019 that Esther decided enough was enough, and she stopped shaving after travelling to Haiti.

During her travels, Esther, who goes by the moniker Queen Esie online, realised that beauty standards for women were everchanging and dependent on where you were in the world.

Esther, from Montreal, Canada, said: "I became way less self-conscious when I learned this information and I realised I could choose for myself and couldn't wait for society to validate my body and my appearance."

When she returned home, decided to stop shaving altogether and go public, revealing to her family and friends that she had a hairy chest.

She added: "I created the Lavender Project. I tend to create paintings, but also create what I'm going through. I knew art was the perfect medium to tell people that I have chest hair."

The project was a 'self-photography project', where Esther photographed herself wearing a dress she made, showing her chest hair for the first time, and posted it on Instagram.

She said: "None of my friends knew, and most of my family members didn't know, and I was at a point where I had worked on my self-esteem. "I felt comfortable, and I didn't want to hide anymore because it was such a huge burden."

Esther not only decided to stop shaving her chest, but she also stopped shaving her legs, tummy, and armpits.

She started wearing shorts and clothing, revealing her body hair, to spark a conversation about why it is associated with masculinity, despite women having natural body hair themselves.

Esther added: "My friends were actually really proud of me and liked my project and thought it was really interesting. They were surprised that I'd never told them I had chest hair.

"My mother, sister and aunt, they knew I had chest hair. My mother was like 'you know what, if you want to accept it, that's fine, do what you want'.

"She was really on my side. But at first my dad was like 'oh my gosh, why are you doing this?' And my mum was really telling him 'what she's doing is right and it's her decision'."

Esther has since taken to TikTok to challenge traditional relationships when it comes to beauty standards.

She has been vlogging her way through the video app flaunting her hairy chest where she questions what it means for women to have - and be proud of - their natural body hair.

Esther now runs successful TikTok, YouTube and Instagram accounts, where she regularly posts her thoughts and musings on how to redefine beauty standards for women in the modern era.

Her body hair activism has even landed Esther a cover spot on the UK edition of Glamour Magazine's 'self-love' edition, where she is seen donning a blue dress with her chest and leg hair on display, with the words "we wear our body hair with class".

Esther's activism is not only through the medium of social media but has also taken on the art world with paintings that reflect her grievances with traditional beauty standards for women, with a piece being shown in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

She said that her dating life and romantic relationships have not been affected by her body hair - and it will not stop her from finding a partner that loves her - for her.

Esther has garnered a large social media following with a dedicated fanbase, but she still receives negative comments from people "especially on TikTok" - with some even being racist using "the monkey emoji".

However, she dismisses those who direct hate and negativity toward her and embraces those who want to learn about body hair with an open mind.

Esther added: "I'm not self-conscious with it anymore. I go out with it. I wear what I want. I'm very much confident because I've made that decision to not be affected by the world.

"I choose to grow my body hair because to me it's something empowering in a sense that throughout my life, through high school.

"Since I was a little girl, I was taught to shave simply because I was a woman.

"I never questioned it until I realised that I hate it. I hated shaving. I hated getting in-grown hair. I hated that after two days my hair would grow back.

"I kind of decided that I'm just going to keep my body hair and see how I feel about it."

SWNS reporting by Barney Riley

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 1

Related
Bella Smith

Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left

When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
Indy100

Andrew Tate thinks you're a 'weak man' if you live with women

Andrew Tate, 35, is everywhere at the moment. Chances are you've probably scrolled past one of his controversial commentaries on TikTok, which poses the question: who is he? The former professional kickboxer has taken over social media with his candid, and not to mention incredibly misogynistic, takes on life. Tate first rose to fame outside of sport while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother UK. The TikTok alpha male has since expressed his controversial views on women having multiple partners, breakfast breeding "arrogance and laziness", and now men being "weak" for living with women. On the Full Send...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chest Hair#Ingrown Hair#Body Hair#Leg Hair#Photography#The Lavender Project
Indy100

Men were asked to guess what an IUD was and their answers were hilarious

A woman challenged men on Twitter to identify what was in this photo – and the responses were priceless. In a post that racked up thousands of retweets, likes and responses, the image showed a small copper device along with a simple tweet that joked: “Since you boys know everything what’s this?”Some users were genuinely lost for words and instead replaced answers with clueless memes. Others, however, responded with a string of hysterical answers.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterOne joked that the tiny copper device was a “pogo stick for ants”, while another suggested it had to...
ELECTRONICS
psychologytoday.com

Taking a Stand at the Doctor's Office

I’ll tell you what it is—it is a nightmare. Recently, I went for my annual check up with my doctor. I scheduled an appointment online, and prior to meeting with the intake practitioner, I had made the decision that I wasn’t going to get weighed. I didn’t want to know my weight, and I didn’t need it to be documented.
FITNESS
Indy100

Awkward moment entire restaurant starts singing 'Wonderwall' to Noel Gallagher

Oasis and all-around British music icon Noel Gallagher is well known for not keeping his feeling under wraps therefore it's probably best not to get on the wrong side of him or make him feel awkward. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened when he and his family went for a bite to eat in a Spanish restaurant in Ibiza. The 55-year-old was probably hoping just for a quiet meal with no disturbances. Sadly for him, the entire restaurant didn't quite get the memo as they awkwardly sang and clapped along as 'Wonderwall' was blasted out over the venue's speaker system. A...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

Spa water TikTok trend sparks controversy after being accused of cultural appropriation

A new TikTok trend revolving around a drink called Spa Water has landed itself in controversy after some users accused it of cultural appropriation after many noticed its similarities with a Mexican and Latin American non-alcoholic drink called agua fresca.The trend appears to have gotten popular on TikTok after it was started by the American influencer Gracie Norton who has more than 500,000 followers on the platform. In the video, which Norton has since deleted, she makes a drink which contains the ingredients ice cold water, cucumber, a fruit of your choice, lime juice, and sugar.According to Dexerto, Norton posted...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Genius onion hack will save you time and tears

A cookbook author and nutritionist in Melbourne, Australia, shared the "literally life-changing" hack to dice an onion swiftly - and people are amazed at how they didn't think of the method sooner.Melanie Lionello took to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, From My Little Kitchen, to share the method.In the clip - which was viewed over 4.6 million times on TikTok and played more than 12m times on Instagram — Lionello begins the tear-free process by placing the whole onion, which already had its stem cut off, on a cutting board with the root-up.Lionello marks multiple slices all around the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

23 of the best Love Island memes as Davide and Ekin-Su announced as winners

After eight amazing weeks of chaos, another series of Love Island has come to an end.Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners of the show, bagging the £50,000 prize money but more than that, the undying love of the nation.The pair, both 27, said they "couldn't believe" they'd won, describing their time on the show as a "dream".Meanwhile, Gemma Owen (daughter of Michael if you've heard of him) and Luca Bish were named the runners-up, while the the third-placed couple was Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope. Tasha Ghouri, and Andrew Le Page, finished in fourth place.Sign up to...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

‘Confession cakes’ created by Great British Bake Off finalist to be given away

A pop-up bakery is set to give away free cakes to the public with a cheeky twist.Dark Maltesers is to take over the Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington on August 3 to encourage people to be honest about their feelings and channel their “dark side” by giving away free “confession cakes” with the choice of different messages, including “I’ve got the ick” and “I borrowed your clothes without asking”.The recipe for the chocolate and cardamom cakes have been crafted by Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist Crystelle Pereira, who said that the idea perfectly encapsulates “showing emotions through baking”.Data from...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Nathaniel B meme creator finally explains meaning after it goes viral on TikTok

The creator of TikTok's viral catchphrase "Nathaniel B" has, at last, explained its meaning. The 2020 footage shows a group of students in a rap battle. One of them, dressed in an orange shirt and neon headband, says: "That s*** was trash. You can’t handle me. Hold up, ain’t you, Nathaniel B?"The phrase soon went viral, which raised the same question for millions of people: Who is Nathaniel B?Two years later, things have finally been cleared up. Prince Maj (@princemaj3) on TikTok explained that the viral clip started when he and his teammates had a day off practice between...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Gen Z is calling out Eminem for 'cultural appropriation' in old music video

An old Eminem song has sparked social media backlash for 'cultural appropriation'. The 2004 track with D12, 'My Band', resurfaced on Twitter, with many commentators slamming the song as inappropriate. The rapper, 49, is dressed in a matador outfit, while members of D12 are dressed like they're in a Mariachi band. In the final verse, Eminem mimics a Mexican accent, saying, "my salsa makes all the pretty girls want to dance and get in their underpants."A Twitter user posted the clip to the platform with the tweet: "Let us never forget #MySalsa". This prompted people to compare a recent scandal...
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life

A new study tested if people searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. The results showed that meaning-seeking was clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near...
psychologytoday.com

Living With Ambivalence About People You Love

Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Can I Tell if This Relationship Will Last?

Partners in the initial stages of an intimate relationship simultaneously walk on eggshells and stay committed to each other’s happiness. Relationships headed for long-term success show the partners are comfortable, squabbles diminish, perspective increases, and chivalry emerges. Great relationships emerge from non-threatening moments of easy negotiation, intertwining current and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Boyfriend’s Kids Don’t Treat Me With Basic Respect

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My boyfriend won’t encourage his kids to be nice to me. We’ve been together for about five years. He grew up in an abusive household and is a member of a minority community in which patriarchy is highly ingrained, though he seems to have mostly rejected that element of his culture and is a liberal, pro-queer, union activist. The biggest issue we have, honestly, is about his kids. There are five of them from his previous marriage. He puts them first, as of course he should (I’d have a problem if he didn’t!). I get along great with the older ones. They’re awesome people. And, sad to say, they want nothing to do with their mom.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Reclaiming Your Life After a Bruising Breakup

Separation is a painful experience, but we often add to our misery with our self-critical thoughts. Reclaiming our dignity requires allowing ourselves to grieve, which means making room for the full range of our feelings. Life often brings painful experiences, and we often increase our suffering through toxic self-blame. Few...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Khloe Kardashian cheekily likes post about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift's private jet news

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Well, according to new internet meme liked by Khloe Kardashian. If you've been online in the last couple of days, you would have seen celebrities exposed for their terrible private jet usage. At first, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for her carbon emissions and bragging about her luxurious modes of transport on Instagram (i.e. two private jets). But then, news broke that Taylor Swift was crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard. Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy