ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

How Amazon delivers to world’s most remote places, North Carolina included

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEeME_0gyobu5U00

( WJW ) – If you live in a city, ordering from Amazon is a cinch. There are many places where an Amazon truck can’t drive, however. In those cases, the company deploys some unusual modes of transport to deliver, including skis, motorbikes, helicopters and horse-drawn carriages.

JACKPOT: Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois

These are some of Amazon’s most remote delivery destinations.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Approximately four square miles in size, the island is home to fewer than 500 year-round residents who rely on horse-drawn carriages, bicycles, and snowmobiles to get around. Cars and trucks were banned from the island at the end of the nineteenth century. A package delivered to the island starts at a Michigan fulfillment center. From there, it’s taken to a ferry. Once it gets to the island, it’s picked up by a horse and dray carriage to be delivered around town.

Frying Pan Tower, North Carolina

Frying Pan Tower is 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean. Amazon deliveries are made by chopper to a former U.S. Coast Guard tower. Packages ship out of Raleigh, then ride a truck to the airport, where they’re picked up by a helicopter. The chopper than lands right on the tower to drop off the packages.

Styria, Austria

The remote Tauplitz Mountain Village isn’t just hard to get to, it also receives significant snowfall. Snow or shine, packages are delivered on skis. Postmaster Helmut Edelmaier, better known as Heli, has been delivering on skis for 15 years. Despite the trek, packages can still arrive within one day.

Leh, India

Leh is in the middle of the Himalayan mountains at more than 11,000 feet elevation. There are just two roadways into the town. Some of the delivery routes aren’t even on a map. The delivery team is made up of people who grew up in the area, and who know how to navigate around high mountain passes and rock slides via motorbike.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Where are the best places to live in NC?

(WGHP) — Some North Carolinians prefer the beach, some prefer the mountains and some just want to live somewhere they can eat the best BBQ. Fortunately, North Carolina has all that and much more. The list of ten best places to live in NC offers college sports, beautiful mountain views natural parks and bustling nightlife. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX8 News

‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
Mackinac Island, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Mackinac Island, MI
Government
CNN

Electric cars don't need better batteries. America needs better charging networks

With electric cars, people often talk about "range anxiety," and how cars with bigger batteries and longer driving ranges will alleviate that. I just drove an electric car from New York City to Atlanta, a distance of about 950 miles, and it taught me something important. The problem really isn't range anxiety. It's anxiety around finding a convenient and working chargers on America's still-challenged charging networks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Atlantic Ocean#Pan Tower#U S Coast Guard#Raleigh
FOX8 News

2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
Country
India
FOX8 News

Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Investigators say there was an argument or […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy