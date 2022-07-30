ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brnv4_0gyob97w00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats.

U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday’s GOP primary, leaving Hartzler’s central 4th Congressional District and Long’s southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open.

The Republican primary for Hartzler’s seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July, although Campbell is primarily self-funded and has not been spending money.

Republicans seeking Long’s seat include state Sens. Eric Burlison and Mike Moon and former state Sen. Jay Wasson, along with pastor Alex Bryant and Dr. Sam Alexander. Wasson is leading in fundraising.

Top story: Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run crash

All but two sitting Missouri representatives won their seats when the positions became open, which is rare in Missouri.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver has served the Kansas City area since 2005, and GOP Rep. Sam Graves has represented northern Missouri since 2001. Both Cleaver and Graves won after incumbents opted not to run for reelection.

One reason is that there are no federal term limits. Incumbents also typically have name recognition, a financial advantage, and the ability to claim credit for local programs and government funding, Central Missouri University political scientist Robynn Kuhlmann said.

“This is why we tend to see a surge of candidates during open seat elections,” she said. “Generally speaking, open seat elections are the chance to enter into the arena with a much more even playing field.”

An overloaded GOP pipeline of aspiring candidates is compounding competitiveness in Missouri’s Republican primaries, longtime state Republican political consultant John Hancock said.

Republicans hold a nearly two-thirds majority in the state House and Senate, a traditional launching pad for political careers. They’re barred from running for reelection after eight years of service, leaving candidates grasping for other political opportunities.

Trending: O’Fallon, Mo. subdivision still cleaning up after floods

“The term limit is either imminent or it’s coming, and opportunities are few and far between for political advancement,” said Hancock.

He expects open congressional and statewide seats to continue luring large fields of Republican hopefuls.

In the Republican-controlled 4th and 7th Districts, Democrats face steep odds, said Kuhlmann.

“Because of this, the candidates that emerge successfully out of these two Republican primaries may very well be in for a coronation despite a looming general election,” she said.

The dynamic encourages candidates to stake out increasingly conservative positions to win the primary.

“I am the most conservative lawmaker in Jeff City,” Burlison said during a July 20 debate.

Top issues among the Republican candidates include abortion, immigration, American energy independence and gas prices, inflation, and “the usual midterm fight against the President’s party and its apparatus,” Kuhlmann said.

“These races are all too close to call,” said Hancock. “It could be a very late night Tuesday.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Billy Long congratulates Eric Schmitt on Senate nomination; race now called

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Congressman Billy Long, one candidate on the ballot for the Republican Senate nomination, said he has congratulated Eric Schmitt on winning the race. “I just called @Eric_Schmitt and congratulated him on a big #MOSen victory tonight and offered my full endorsement and cooperation going forward,” Long said in a tweet. “Anything I can do to help I will and he and his great team know that.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Wasson
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Sam Graves
Person
Eric Burlison
Person
John Hancock
FOX2Now

Alan Green, Scott Fitzpatrick to face off for Missouri state auditor in November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri voters have selected Democrat and Republican nominees to face off in the state auditor race this fall. Missouri state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will run for the state office as a Republican after securing a primary victory for his party. With 98% of precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick won with 64% of the vote while David Gregory earned 35% of votes as the runner-up.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primaries#Election State#Term Limits#Us House#Senate#Gop#Cbc#Democratic
FOX 2

Trump endorses three Missouri Congressional incumbents

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump endorsed three incumbents in Missouri Congressional races ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. Trump has thrown his support behind representatives Blaine Luetkemeyer (3rd District), Sam Graves (6th District), and Jason Smith (8th District). He has made no additional endorsements in any other Congressional primary races.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX2Now

Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video

CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House.
ILLINOIS STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy