Pilot Club of Great Bend recognized at international convention
The 2022 Pilot International Annual Convention and Leadership Conference was held in Rochester, New York at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center from June 29 -July 2. The theme for the Convention was, “Challenges, Choices, and Changes for a New Century." This was the 101st Anniversary for...
Great Bend councilmembers to remain unpaid
In Ellinwood, the elected mayor gets paid $100 per meeting and city council members receive $30 each meeting. In Hoisington, the mayor gets $200 plus $10 per meeting. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis surveyed other cities in Kansas on whether their local governments compensate their elected city council members and mayor. Out of the 42 cities that responded back to Francis, 39 of them pay their elected officials. Compensation varied from $1 a year in Mission Hills to $23,488 per year in Lenexa.
Touch-a-Truck returning to Hoisington's Labor Day Celebration
Kids' events are returning for the 126th Annual Hoisington Labor Day Celebration in September. Since 2013, the Touch-a-Truck event has been one of the most popular draws on Labor Day. The city announced last week the event would be returning for the 2022 celebration. "It's totally cool," said Hoisington City...
Great Bend intersection construction should be done before school
While there are a few walkthroughs to be done yet, the resurfacing project on Broadway Avenue in Great Bend is essentially complete. The reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection still has work to be done but should be complete before students come back to school. The two...
Oldest Great Bend church celebrates sesquicentennial
The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3400 21st St., Great Bend, will celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary with special services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The foundation of today’s church originated with the forming of a Sunday School in the spring...
With turnover in mind, Great Bend PD operating with ‘plus one’
The newest hired police officer for the Great Bend Police Department was introduced to the Great Bend City Council Monday night. The department is designed for 33 full-time commissioned police officers, but Chief Steve Haulmark said he was given the authority to hire one officer more than the allotted manpower.
New restaurant, lofts coming to downtown Great Bend
Last fall, the Kansas Department of Commerce launched a revitalization program, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), to address the cost of renovating downtown buildings. More than $1.8 million was awarded, and a future restaurant and outdoor gathering spot in Great Bend is among the 32 projects chosen. Great Bend...
Modernization of GB Events Center continues with new bathrooms
New and shiny is a successful formula for attracting business. Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes wants to ensure the city is putting out its best product to attract visitors. New bathrooms at the front of the Events Center on 10th Street will provide some new shine, and are just another step forward for the facility.
Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend
From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
🎤Focus on Stafford County show
Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired July 28, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
SPONSORED: Eldridge Fencing - Product Lines - The Showroom
Eldridge Fencing is more than just your Fencing Headquarters at 80 East 10th Street in Great Bend. Eldridge Fencing offers a full showroom of Traeger & Napoleon grills, spices, rubs, grilling pellets, charcoal and everything else you need to cook like a pro!. Stop in at 80 East 10th Street,...
Mental health center in Great Bend can help fentanyl-addicted patients
The State of Kansas saw the nation’s second highest increase in drug deaths last year. Nationally, more than 150 people die each day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids. One of the contributing factors to the jump is the dangerous drug of fentanyl. Nurse Practitioner Scot Yarnell from The...
Barton Co. Commission thanks voters after big primary turnout
The morning after the primary election in which three new Barton County commissioners were elected, action was light at the weekly commission meeting. Barb Esfeld filled in as chair in the absence of Shawn Hutchinson. She thanked the 45 percent of Barton County voters who cast ballots for Tuesday's primary.
2022 Primary Election results: 'No' wins; Reif, Schlessiger, Zimmerman win
Yes - 374,611 (41%) Kansas Constitution Amendment (Barton only) Jerry Moran - 373,395 (81%) Paul Buskirk - 51,529 (20%) Mark Holland - 96,832 (38%) Patrick Wiesner - 45,117 (18%) Mike Andra - 31,953 (13%) 2 other candidates - (12%) R - Kansas Governor. Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland - 87,431 (19%) Derek...
Cop Shop (8/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/1) At 5:33 a.m. an accident was reported at 1407 NE 60 Avenue in Claflin. At 6:51 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 190 Road & NW 80 Avenue. Traffic Arrest. At 2:47 p.m. a traffic arrest was reported...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/2)
BOOKED: Michael Lott, Jr., on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving Under the Influence, Interference with LEO, Disorderly Conduct, Assault on LEO, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, and Improper Use of Horn, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Alexandro Serna on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Construction underway on Zook Road (E Rd) in Pawnee Co.
The Pawnee County Road & Bridge Department is working on Zook Road (E Rd) between 60th and 70th starting Aug. 1. There will be one lane traffic at times and caution is advised to all drivers in the area. Road Crews will then move to the Macksville Road and close...
Part-time Macksville police officer takes own life with KBI near
STAFFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, were requested to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, according to a media release from the agency. Just after noon Monday., KBI agents...
