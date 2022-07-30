ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend councilmembers to remain unpaid

In Ellinwood, the elected mayor gets paid $100 per meeting and city council members receive $30 each meeting. In Hoisington, the mayor gets $200 plus $10 per meeting. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis surveyed other cities in Kansas on whether their local governments compensate their elected city council members and mayor. Out of the 42 cities that responded back to Francis, 39 of them pay their elected officials. Compensation varied from $1 a year in Mission Hills to $23,488 per year in Lenexa.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

