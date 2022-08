AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo District (TxDOT), The northbound lanes of Georgia Street are closed from SL 335 to about a 1/4 mile north.

Officials stated that traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, with one lane of travel in each direction. The current pattern will be in place through Monday, August 1.