Charithra Chandran Reveals How She Created Sisterly Magic with Simone Ashley in 'Bridgerton'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandmother loved my mother like a daughter; she thought my mother was the perfect wife and daughter-in-law. She felt sorry that her son wasn't a better husband, and she felt even worse because he had followed in his father's footsteps when it came to his incessant womanizing. It wasn't a wonderful legacy to leave.

