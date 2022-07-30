Charithra Chandran Reveals How She Created Sisterly Magic with Simone Ashley in 'Bridgerton'

parade.com
Related
Hallmark Channel Dives Into Romance with A Splash of Love
As July winds down to a close so does Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July original films as well as their summer lineup. The final film in their summer offerings is A Splash of Love about two people who have a whale of time studying whales and falling in love. Here's...
They're Not Insecure, Just Private! Inside 'Venegeance' Star Issa Rae's Romance With Husband Louis Diame
Issa Rae's husband Louis Diame isn't famous, and the Vengeance actress likes it that way. “I don’t want any input,” Rae told Vogue in March 2018. “As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I’m f**king? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Threatens to Put Pedro’s Coworker Antonella ‘in Their Place’
Fighting stance. 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) admitted that she is “jealous” of husband Pedro Jimeno‘s coworkers, including his friend and colleague Antonella Barrenechea, and she’s gearing up to confront them on the Monday, July 18 episode of their reality show, The Family Chantel.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marcus Coloma Reveals Why Nikolas Slept With Esme on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Fans were shocked — and a little disappointed — when Nikolas fell prey to Esme’s seduction on GENERAL HOSPITAL. This foolish move could destroy not only his marriage to Ava but also any attempts to repair his relationship with his son, Spencer. “It’s obviously a dark situation,”...
Twitter Slams Monica Lewinsky After She Asks Beyoncé to Change Lyrics in Nine-Year-Old Song
After news broke that Beyoncé would change the lyrics of her new song "Heated" due to criticism over its inclusion of ableist language, Monica Lewinsky took the opportunity to ask if a line from one of the singer's old songs could be changed as well, and Twitter was not having it.
Mady Dewey is 'Jumping For Joy' After 'Sports Illustrated' Swim Search News
Mady Dewey can now add 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie to her resume and she's super excited about it. The young model took to social media to share the news that she had officially been named a 2023 rookie for the publication–a title she achieved by participating in the 2022 SI Swim Search.
Woman tells scorned daughter-in-law to cheat on her husband and 'teach him a lesson'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandmother loved my mother like a daughter; she thought my mother was the perfect wife and daughter-in-law. She felt sorry that her son wasn't a better husband, and she felt even worse because he had followed in his father's footsteps when it came to his incessant womanizing. It wasn't a wonderful legacy to leave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Master P Says Daughter Tytyana Miller’s Death Felt ‘Like I Went To My Own Funeral’
Following the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller, Master P has a message for the world. “Love your loved ones while they’re here,” the No Limit Records founder said in a recent CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King. “Once you walk out that door you never know who’s gonna come back.”
Bobby Brown Fathered 7 Kids –– Who Are the Mothers?
When people think of old-school hip-hop and R&B music, Bobby Brown is someone who comes to mind. He’s a noteworthy figure in the music industry for his talents in singing, songwriting, and dancing. Article continues below advertisement. Interestingly enough, Bobby has fathered seven children in his lifetime. Here’s what...
Woman Cheered for Rejecting Sister's 'Bridezilla' Demands to Be in Wedding
The woman said she has never been a bridesmaid for anyone in her family as she doesn't have the "time, energy and money."
Hilary Duff's Husband Slams Candace Cameron Bure in TikTok Video
Candace Cameron Bure has not had a fun time on TikTok these last two weeks. First, Jojo Siwa called the star out for being the "rudest" celebrity she has ever met. Now, Hilary Duff's husband (indie rocker Matthew Koma) has used the video sharing app against the Full House actress after she shared a video of her rocking out to Bruce Springsteen's Born In The U.S.A.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
Disgusted Woman Claims Asda Café Served Daughter Chips That Tasted Like 'Horse Poo'
After taking her daughter to an Asda Café for a treat, one mum is 'furious' saying they served her daughter chips that smelled and tasted of 'rotting horse manure'. The Essex mum vented her anger on Facebook, and wished to remain anonymous after the failed trip with her daughter, 'P'.
Watch North West Turn Mom Kim Kardashian Into a Minion in TikTok Video
Kim Kardashian has a new personal makeup artist, and this time it's her daughter. The reality star and her daughter, North West, share a joint TikTok account where they post the cutest videos together, but this time North is showing off her makeup skills!. In the video, North can be...
Bachelor Nation Thinks Matt James Secretly Announced Rachael Kirkconnell's Pregnancy
Former Bachelor Matt James sent fans into a bit of a frenzy with his recent Instagram video. The clip—part of an ad collaboration with Nissan—finds James hopping into a silver Altima to run errands, grab coffee, play tennis, and pick up his girl for date night. Nothing out of the ordinary, right? Wrong. One moment stuck out to fans as they believe it may be a subtle hit that he’s going to be a father!
Watch: Camille Kostek Surprises 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just finished its 2022 Swim Search for new models, and the newest rookie got the news that she won with an emotional reveal from none other than Camille Kostek. Kostek, who officially joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family through the 2018 Swim Search, welcomed 2023 rookie Mady...
thecinemaholic.com
Paradise Highway Ending, Explained: What Happens to Sally and Leila?
Written and directed by Anna Gutto, ‘Paradise Highway’ follows the story of a woman who is tasked with delivering a girl to human traffickers in exchange for keeping her brother alive. The film tackles some very relevant themes while delivering a crime drama that culminates in a chase of cat and mouse. Morality emerges as a prominent theme as we scrutinize every character’s actions under the lens of their past trauma. The story invokes empathy for the characters who fall victim to hideous crimes that often happen right under the nose of common people.
Twitter Reacts to Katy Perry's Wild Club Antics
Katy Perry was quite the life-saver as she handed out free food in a packed club!. Over the weekend, the singer attended a club in Las Vegas and things got a little cheesy, no pun intended. A video of Perry throwing pizza slices straight out of the box into a...
Mom Slammed for Expecting Teen to Watch Over Autistic Daughter at Camp
"Your kid deserves to have a break and to have free time enjoying a hobby she loves," one user commented.
KIDS・
Parade
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0