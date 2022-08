BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski and Eddy Dobosiewicz, from Dyngus Day Buffalo, joined Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday to talk about the annual Polish-American Arts Festival.

The event kicked off Friday in Cheektowaga. Gates open at noon and the event will go to 7 p.m.

The full interview can be seen above.