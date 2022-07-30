ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjOEh_0gyoZ0B900

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.

Speaking of that new content: We always walk through all of the additions and departures from the Netflix release lineup on a weekly and monthly basis. Every weekend, though, we also like to offer a more curated look at five of the biggest and most interesting titles hitting the platform over the coming week.

The Sandman release date on Netflix

We’ll kick off our latest look at new Netflix releases to put on your watch list with The Sandman, a long-awaited adaptation of the DC comic series from Neil Gaiman.

Coming on August 5, this series is a 10-episode blend of myth and dark fantasy, mixed with elements of historical drama and contemporary fiction. Moreover, the cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, and Stephen Fry, among others.

“There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep,” the streamer explains. “A place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies.

“But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.”

: This feel-good Netflix drama is the streamer’s biggest show in the world right now

Carter + more Netflix releases

Moving on, let’s talk next about Korean titles. The streamer certainly hasn’t neglected its legion of K-drama fans this year — far from it. Big new Netflix releases along these lines include a Korean remake of the streamer’s global smash hit Money Heist. As well as a heart-warming new drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, that’s among Netflix’s most-watched titles at the moment.

Next up? The action-packed Korean-language movie Carter, also coming on August 5, has a story reminiscent of the first Bourne movie. It’s also the first big Korean-language Netflix movie release set for the back half of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QmQY_0gyoZ0B900
Joo Won as Carter in the Netflix movie “Carter.” Image source: Son Ik-chung/Netflix

Basically, Carter

follows an agent who wakes up in a motel room with no memory of how he got there. His memories have, in fact, been erased. A voice in his head sends him out on a mission, warning that his life is in danger otherwise.

“I tried to make the impossible happen because I wanted everything to be real action without computer-generated effects,” director Jung Byung-gil said, in an interview included with Netflix’s press material for Carter.

Watch Carter if you’re a fan of: Vincenzo, Steel Rain, Kingdom: Ashin of the North

More new titles:

The Town: This Ben Affleck-led heist drama is a classic. Affleck’s character is part of a gang of thieves, he falls in love with the manager of a bank that they rob — and this is also one of the last film roles from Pete Postlethwaite. And oh boy, does he steal one glorious, ominous scene in the flower shop towards the end of the movie. Release date: August 1.

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99: It was supposed to be a revival of the iconic 1969 music festival. Instead, the 1999 version of Woodstock became, as the title of this Netflix documentary suggests, one giant clusterf**k. Release date: August 3.

One more new Netflix release to check out

Finally, one of Netflix’s most popular German-language releases — How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — is getting a prequel.

The character of Buba, the petty criminal we last saw in that earlier release, is the focus of this Netflix original film of the same name (which is coming on August 3). “Buba’s real name is Jakob Otto,” Netflix explains. “And Jakob Otto has a problem … whenever things are going too well for him, he knows something terrible is about to happen.

“Since the death of his parents in a tragic accident, Jakob sincerely believes that any good feelings in his life need to be balanced out. Together with his brother Dante, he has developed a system to make his everyday life as unpleasant as possible. For thirty-plus years, it seems to be working perfectly well, until something happens that no one could have seen coming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1kB6_0gyoZ0B900
A scene from the Netflix original movie “Buba.” Image source: Bernd Spauke/Netflix

What is that unexpected turn of events?

The bumbling criminal had no idea that he’d end up falling in love.

From producers Philipp Kassbohrer and Matthias Murmann, “Buba is just plain fun. Even while we were filming How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) we had the feeling that there was more to this character and his story wasn’t over yet. We sort of put the cart before the horse. Bjarne Mädel and Arne Feldhusen are a match made in heaven, too. We hope that even more viewers will become true Buba fans.”

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashin
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Pete Postlethwaite
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Gwendoline Christie
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comic#The Executive Producers
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Star Millie Bobby Brown Crushes Streaming Service Salary Record

British actress Millie Bobby Brown rapidly rose to fame in Netflix‘s massively successful thriller series Stranger Things. The actress will conclude her role as Eleven following season five. Now though, the 18-year-old actress is making headlines for another of her Netflix projects, Enola Holmes 2. Reportedly, Millie Bobby Brown is receiving the “largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20” for the Netflix-produced sequel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy