Death of Kan. inmate serving time for manslaughter under investigation

littleapplepost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
KCTV 5
15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager has been charged with murder after an individual was killed late last month. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a family member found the 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving measures immediately and transported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCMO police find formerly missing man
Kansas City, Missouri, police have located a formerly missing man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City Police search for child’s guardians
Kansas City police found a 4 or 5 year-old boy wandering near East 108th Street and March Avenue. Officers are trying to locate his guardians.
KCPD locates parent of found child Tuesday
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located a parent of a 4-5 year old boy found in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
KCTV 5
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
Feel-like temperatures through the next few days will range between 101 and 110° with the hottest day expected to be Tuesday. Aging & Style: New drug gives hope for health condition caused by inherited gene mutation. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Missouri researchers have made a breakthrough discovery for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews relocate memorial honoring Johnson County deputy
Johnson County Sheriff's office and Overland Park relocate a memorial dedicated to fallen Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Collins.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify victim in fatal shooting near 50th, Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening near East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. On Tuesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as George Richards, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities said that officers were patrolling the area of...
KCMO police officers find victim shot to death while conducting routine patrol
KCMO police officers found a homicide victim Monday evening on the side of Bellefontaine Avenue near East 50th Street.
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KCPD search for suspect of fatal shooting Tuesday morning near 8th, Grand
One man died Tuesday morning in a fatal shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
Jackson County honors slain North Kansas City police officer’s life
Jackson County Legislators passed a resolution honoring the life of slain North Kansas City Police Daniel Vasquez.
KCTV 5
Man’s death on Cypress Avenue from apparent trauma ruled homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement continued to work on identifying a man Monday after he was found dead Saturday morning in east Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the area of Independence and Cypress avenues just after 8 a.m. and found a man inside a car, suffering from apparent trauma.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0