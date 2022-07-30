Death of Kan. inmate serving time for manslaughter under investigation

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager has been charged with murder after an individual was killed late last month. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

OLATHE, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO