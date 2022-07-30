Papalote VFD, Silvas family honor ‘unsung heroes’

www.mysoutex.com
Foundation presents ‘A Night at the Movies’ Gala
The Kenedy ISD Education Foundation is sponsoring a fundraising Gala, “A Night at the Movies,” set for Aug. 6, at the Panna Maria Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be appetizers and beverages. A silent auction is planned. According to Shannon Burr Ashe, dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.
VFW honors local Post commander
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has announced that George Varra, of Beeville, has achieved All-American status as a Post commander. To achieve this honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.
Cross by cross: Bearing witness in the state of Texas
The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City. Randy Witte of the Sendero...
Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites
Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
Operation Safe Return visits TMISD school
Hundreds of Tuloso-Midway ISD elementary students are ready for the new school year. They received donations of backpacks and school supplies from Operation Safe Return.
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht, 88, of Goliad, passed peacefully from this earth, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born August 7th, 1933, in Kenedy, Texas to the late Marvin F., Sr. and Clara Wilma Carpenter Kolinek. She graduated from Kenedy High School. She participated in the pep squad, basketball, and tennis. Her junior year, she was voted most popular and FFA Sweetheart. Milledean’s senior year she was voted Class Favorite and Class Treasurer. After high school, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Margaret Jones
Margaret Jones, a resident of Portland since 1960, passed away July 25, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Born on April 30, 1929 in Harlingen, Texas, Margaret was the fourth of six children of Renfro Forest Rogers and Lottie Beth Rogers. She spent her formative years in Corpus Christi, graduating from Corpus Christi High School in 1947. She married the love of her life Murray Jones one year later and the couple celebrated their 70th anniversary in May of 2018. She lost her husband shortly thereafter.
Flynn demonstrates lifetime of dedication
Mercy Flynn has been living in Beeville for over three decades. She has run the Beeville medical clinic as a family nurse practitioner for five years. Additionally, she is also on the Coastal Bend board of trustees. She was also just recently appointed to the Bee Development Authority. With all these titles under her belt, some may wonder just how she came this far.
End of Summer Bash set for Aug. 5
Main Street Goliad will host its second annual End of Summer Bash in downtown Goliad from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. The event will feature food, games, music and an introduction of Goliad High School’s varsity athletes for the upcoming fall sports. “We had a really...
Genoveva Rosales Garza
Genoveva Rosales Garza, 69, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Genoveva “Eva” was born on May 16, 1953, to Valentine and Josefa Rosales, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1973 and in 1986, attended Coastal Bend College LVN Program, where she became a geriatric nurse for over 27 years. She worked 17 years at Refugio Manor, and 10 years at Sinton Manor. She took pride in being the best nurse in South Texas.
Tejano street party ready to rock Beeville
Beeville residents have a street party to look forward to on Aug. 13. Dalé 107.1 FM KRXB, a local Tejano radio station in Beeville, will be bringing this street party to Beeville free of charge. The party will take place at 110 E. Bowie St. and will last from 1 p.m. to midnight. Initially, the party was scheduled to start at 2 p.m., however the time was changed so all the bands could have a chance to play.
Cecilia Ann Schmidt
Cecilia Ann Schmidt passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1925, in Portland, Texas. Her parents were August Vincent Barganski and Martha Rach Barganski. She was one of 12 children and was the oldest surviving child. Cecilia’s greatest joy in life was her family. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students receive honors at FFA Convention
The Future Farmers of America (FFA) recently held its 94th Annual Convention in Fort Worth from July 11-15 bringing together thousands of young people from Texas, including a contingent from Karnes City ISD and its FFA chapter, as well as students from Tilden’s FFA chapter. The Texas FFA Association...
Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
Mary Rhodes Pipeline came to city's rescue in the 1990s
“Everyone was concerned we would soon run out of water if something wasn’t done just as fast as humanly possible,” said former Port of Corpus Christi Director of Engineering Services Frank Brogan.
Victoria ISD hires six Spanish teachers from Spain
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD will introduce six new Bilingual teachers at Crain and Smith Elementary, as part of the Texas-Spain Visiting International Teacher (VIT) Program. All six teachers originate from Spain. Ana Blanco Campillo will teach Bilingual Special Education, Sergio Luquin Aizpun will teach Bilingual Pre-K, Beatriz Rodriguez...
Over 300 acres burned in wildfire
A host of fire department agencies combine to fight fire, save structures. As the blisteringly hot summer weeks come and go there is one thing that has continued to persist, the drought. Wildfires remain at a high risk all across the state of Texas, and fire department agencies from all over have remained on guard and busy.
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 11-17: • Issued a citation for violation of the county burn ban. Subject was also arrested for outstanding warrants. • Took a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the Texas and national database...
Water enforcement team works to help city survive current drought
If someone is caught watering on a different day, they’ll receive a citation that could cost the person violating the water restrictions up to $500 fine.
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
