Oh Snap: This week's best photos

Meredith Clinton (left) is the chef and owner Jared Welch is the owner of Lucky Cowboy, a speakeasy located in the basement of 409 S. Main. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

You’ll need an Instagram account to get in

“It’s like a speakeasy in that there’s no real set information about it, and you’ll need a password to get in” Lucky Cowboy , said Jared Welch, a partner in 409 South Main and owner of Black Sheep catering, which currently operates out of the building’s kitchen. “All information and anything happening in the space that’s available to the public will be announced through Instagram.”

Archer Malmo staff members take part in meeting. Archer Malmo, recently transferred ownership of the company to its 140 employees, through an employee stock ownership plan. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Now they’re self-employed

Archer Malmo , for decades the largest advertising/marketing agency in town, was recently sold to its employees, who will earn stock in the firm as part of a long-term retirement benefit. “In this industry, that talent is the product,” CEO Russ Williams said. “It’s very collaborative. It’s all for one and one for all.”

Jennifer Hardesty (left); plant swap organizer Amanda Yarbro-Dill (center) and Ozge Kovarik chat about propagation at the Cooper-Young Community Association. plant swap. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Sharing pass-along plants

Cooper-Young residents and other Memphians swapped freshly cut houseplants, herbs and flowers for their first in-person “plant swap” since 2019.

Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes offers 50 sno cone flavors and 50 milkshake options. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Smooth as ice

“We used to live in New Orleans, so we kind of fell in love with the snowball concept (consisting of a smooth, soft ice instead of the traditional crunchy ice), and we just brought it home,” said April Michelotti. She and her husband Tim recently opened their second Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes . The new one is in Arlington.