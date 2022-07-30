ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Oh Snap: This week's best photos

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPJoN_0gyoXu9e00

Meredith Clinton (left) is the chef and owner Jared Welch is the owner of  Lucky Cowboy, a speakeasy located in the basement of 409 S. Main. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

You’ll need an Instagram account to get in

“It’s like a speakeasy in that there’s no real set information about it, and you’ll need a password to get in” Lucky Cowboy , said Jared Welch, a partner in 409 South Main and owner of Black Sheep catering, which currently operates out of the building’s kitchen. “All information and anything happening in the space that’s available to the public will be announced through Instagram.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2jJA_0gyoXu9e00

Archer Malmo staff members take part in meeting. Archer Malmo, recently transferred ownership of the company to its 140 employees, through an employee stock ownership plan. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Now they’re self-employed

Archer Malmo , for decades the largest advertising/marketing agency in town, was recently sold to its employees, who will earn stock in the firm as part of a long-term retirement benefit. “In this industry, that talent is the product,” CEO Russ Williams said. “It’s very collaborative. It’s all for one and one for all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqO0i_0gyoXu9e00

Jennifer Hardesty (left); plant swap organizer Amanda Yarbro-Dill (center) and Ozge Kovarik chat about propagation at the Cooper-Young Community Association. plant swap. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Sharing pass-along plants

Cooper-Young residents and other Memphians swapped freshly cut houseplants, herbs and flowers for their first in-person “plant swap” since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Z3bz_0gyoXu9e00

Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes offers 50 sno cone flavors and 50 milkshake options. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Smooth as ice

“We used to live in New Orleans, so we kind of fell in love with the snowball concept (consisting of a smooth, soft ice instead of the traditional crunchy ice), and we just brought it home,” said April Michelotti. She and her husband Tim recently opened their second Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes . The new one is in Arlington.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy