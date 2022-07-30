Here are the Red Wing council candidates

www.republicaneagle.com
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Research candidates
Do you believe in the separation of church and state? Do you believe in science? Do you believe in the world renowned physician Dr. Fauci?. Ever wonder how we got some of our nutty people in our federal government? We weren't paying attention. Greene didn't even have anyone running against her.
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Racial Equity plan moves forward
Equity has been at the forefront of conversations within the boards and commissions in Red Wing. City staff and the council have been making progress in the 2021 Strategic Racial Equity Action Plan. The city’s timeline of making strides to a more equitable community started in 2016-2017, when the City...
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
50 seasonal workers hired for summer
During the summers in Red Wing, it is common to see Public Works workers around town taking care of the parks and the flower baskets that line the streets downtown. Seasonal summer employees help keep the city clean and welcoming. Each year public works hires around 40 employees to upkeep the many parks.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Home ticket prices increase by $2 in Red Wing
Red Wing Activities has decided to increase home game ticket prices by $2 this school year. “It’s not a big change, but it is a change,” board member Holly Tauer said during the regular meeting Aug.1. “It could be significant for some families, and we will not know until we know.”
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ktoe.com
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Robert Celt
Robert “Bob” Eugene Celt, 78, of Red Wing, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Red Wing. He was born November 27, 1943 in San Francisco to Hazel and Jim Celt, both originally from Hager City, Wis. Bob graduated from Red Wing Central...
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
southsidepride.com
There’s a bad smell somewhere
[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: ‘Community in my blood’
The first time I met Jesse Johnson and his wonderful family was in 2017 at a military ceremony in Cannon Falls when he was promoted to lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army. I was so impressed with his humility, his record of accomplishments, and his unwavering commitment to serve our country – and all of the sacrifices it takes to do that.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
City Council hears equity plan, sidewalk project
Red Wing is considering adding a sidewalk along North Service Drive to provide pedestrian access to businesses like Target and other restaurants along the road. However, during the June 25 council meeting, concerns were brought up by council members regarding how the sidewalk might impact some of the residents in that neighborhood.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Paul S. Bygd
Paul Sylvester Bygd (81) passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with his wife Jondi Mavis Nelson at his side. Paul, the son of Oscar and Elsie Bygd was born December 9, 1940, in Northfield, MN. He grew up on a farm in Wanamingo township, attended Wanamingo High School and graduated in 1959.
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
bulletin-news.com
Greater MSP Absorbs The Itasca Project
The Itasca Project and Greater MSP, two venerable economic development organizations located in the Twin Cities, have declared a formal merger. Greater MSP, also known as the Minneapolis St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, retains a core workforce of roughly 18 managers and directors in offices in the Securian Financial building on Robert Street in downtown St. Paul, in addition to some administrative support personnel. The group promotes the area to potential employers while emphasizing the work of regional start-ups. Its 300 dues-paying member firms, colleges, towns, counties, and charitable organizations are represented by the organization.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
