ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Trevor Lawrence praises Jaguars offense on a bounce-back day, eager to strap on the pads

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxSsx_0gyoXUOs00

The Jaguars offense looked better Saturday than a few ragged periods in their last training camp practice Thursday, when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 7 of 17 and had his first interception of camp during work in the red zone and goal line.

Lawrence didn't express much concern over the way the offense looked in that practice — pointing out that the defense was going to get its licks in.

Prepping at Episcopal: Jaguars found the school's campus met every need for 2022 training camp

Quiet leader: Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk: You might not hear him, but his presence will be known

"We're working our way up, guys look great and for the most part we're pretty healthy, which is big early in camp," he said after the team practiced for one hour and 40 minutes at the Episcopal School's Knight Campus. "We're making progress, getting a lot of work done and seeing different looks from the defense. We're getting better."

Lawrence said another reason for his optimism is that despite a new coach in Doug Pederson, with a new system and new offensive staff, the unit hasn't gotten bogged down in missed assignments or wasted time with coaches or the quarterbacks moving players around who line up wrong.

"When you get a new staff, new players, a new system, one thing you try to limit are mistakes," he said. "You're going to have some early on but it's been pretty clean. As far as knowing your assignments ... the guys are doing a great job. Now it's a matter of ironing out all the little details so we're on the same page and really clean."

It wasn't a perfect practice. The Jags had three pre-snap penalties on offense. Tight end Evan Engram's was an egregious drop in the end zone during a two-minute period. And backup quarterback Jake Luton was intercepted by undrafted free agent cornerback Benjie Franklin, who has gotten his hands on at least one ball in each of the team's five practices so far.

But Lawrence said mistakes in August don't have to be mistakes in September.

"When September comes and we play Washington [in the opening game], it's how we look on that day that's the most important," he said. "It's been really clean for the first week of camp. Usually, there are a lot more things to teach off of."

Lawrence completed 13 of 20 passes in three periods of work. He was 6 of 10 during the two-minute period but one incompletion was a spike, another was a pass he threw out of bounds when the receiver was covered and a third was Engram's drop.

Lawrence's best play was a shot down the sideline to Marvin Jones, who was covered by Shabari Davis.

The Jaguars will take their next big step Sunday when the team goes into full pads for the first time.

"Back to pads, full speed," Lawrence said. "I feel like we're in a great spot but still have a lot of work to do."

Change at kicker

The Jaguars signed kicker Elliott Fry and waived rookie undrafted free agent kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday.

Fry was reportedly one of four kickers that worked out for the Jaguars on Friday morning. He's appeared in three NFL games and been a member of eight previous teams, making 5 of 6 field goals and 5 of 7 extra points.

He attended South Carolina and was the all-time leading scorer at the end of his career with 359 points, making 161 extra points and 66 field goals.

Mevis struggled through the first four days of training camp, only making 2 of 8 field goal attempts. One of his misses provided comic relief as he hit former Dallas coach and now radio contributor Dave Campo in the shoulder.

He was engaged in a camp kicking battle with Ryan Santoso, who had a leg up on Mevis by making 7 of 8 of his field goal attempts since camp started.

Both kickers were able to place the ball into the endzone on kickoffs, but Mevis' struggles with consistently making field goals hurt his chances to make the team.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com

Juston Lewis contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trevor Lawrence praises Jaguars offense on a bounce-back day, eager to strap on the pads

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Report: Anonymous NFL GM Calls Deshaun Watson Suspension A 'Complete Joke'

On Monday, Deshaun Watson learned that he's being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. Per a report, League executives are furious with the decision. An anonymous NFL GM told NFL insider Kimberley Martin that a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is a "complete joke." The individual isn't alone in that train of thought.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL

The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Bills great recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills legendary wide receiver Andre Reed hints that he tried to recruit free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Recently, one of the top free agent wide receivers came off the board for interested teams, as Julio Jones decided to return to the NFC South by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When looking at the available pass-catchers available, one name that sticks out is Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Player Furious With Deshaun Watson Suspension Length

Former NFL players Silas Redd Jr. is furious with the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension. Redd, the former Penn State and USC running back, took to Twitter this Monday afternoon to share his reaction to the Watson punishment ruling. Redd, who played one season for Washington during his NFL career,...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Campo
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Ryan Santoso
Anthony Salazar

Clay County high school football teams expected to make playoffs in 2022 season

With the start of the 2022 high school football season being a month away, three schools in Clay County have the best chance to make a significant run in the FHSAA playoffs. Fleming Island finished last season with a 6-5 record and 3-2 7A District 3 record, according to MaxPreps. Even though Fleming Island finished the season a game above .500 and plays in one of Florida’s toughest classifications, they have the necessary pieces to make a significant run for the 2022 season. Sophomore quarterback Cibastian Broughton started as a freshman last season and will continue to develop. Broughton has a senior-heavy team to help him win games this season. Four-star running back Sam Singleton and three-star Darion Domineck are explosive weapons on offense that are wanted by some of the top college programs in the country. Fleming Island also has explosive defensive players in three-star linebacker Abram Wright and Jhace Edwards who combined for 143 total tackles. If Broughton improves his sophomore year and key players on both sides of the ball stay healthy, the sky is the limit for Fleming Island. Fleming Island’s first matchup is against Clay High on August 26.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy